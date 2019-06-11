India withdraws export incentive for onion as prices jump

A worker sorts onions at a wholesale vegetable market in Chandigarh, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India withdrew 10% export incentives on onion, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, as prices of the bulb jumped 47% in a month due to dwindling supplies.

The south Asian country had doubled export incentives for onion in December following steep drop in prices that angered farmers.

On Tuesday, wholesale price in the country’s largest onion trading hub, Lasalgaon in the western state of Maharashtra, was 1,330 rupees per 100 kg, up from 673 rupees at the beginning of the year.

India exports onions mainly to Bangladesh, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka.