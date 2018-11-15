OYO appoints former IndiGo airline boss as CEO

An employee sits next to the logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, at the reception of a hotel in New Delhi, India, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian start-up OYO, backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, said on Thursday it had appointed former IndiGo airline president Aditya Ghosh as chief executive officer of its hotels business in South Asia.

OYO, which has presence in more than 500 cities across India, Nepal, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, UAE and the United Kingdom, recently introduced homes to its inventory.

Ghosh, a trained lawyer, quit IndiGo, the country’s top carrier, in April after a 10-year stint.