Pakistani PM Imran Khan decries 'arrogant' India's cancellation of talks

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday denounced India’s cancellation of a planned meeting between the countries’ foreign ministers, calling the decision “arrogant” and decrying “small men occupying big offices” who oppose change.
India the day before called off the talks planned for the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly later this month, which would have been the first high-level talks in years between the nuclear-armed neighbours and long-time foes.
