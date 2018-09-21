FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
September 21, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

India and Pakistan call off foreign ministers' meet after Kashmir deaths

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and Pakistan have called off a meeting between their foreign ministers in New York, India’s foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement, a day after announcing the talks.

A Pakistani Ranger stands near the Pakistani flag and Indian flag (L) during a daily parade at the Pakistan-India joint check post at Wagah border, on the outskirts of Lahore February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files

The statement cited the deaths of three Indian policemen in the contested Kashmir region.

“The latest brutal killings of our security personnel, and Pakistan glorifying terrorism shows that our neighbour will not mend its way,” spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had written to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, suggesting their foreign ministers meet in New York to try to break an impasse in ties between the nuclear rivals and arch foes.

Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.