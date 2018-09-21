India and Pakistan call off foreign ministers' meet after Kashmir deaths

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and Pakistan have called off a meeting between their foreign ministers in New York, India’s foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement, a day after announcing the talks.

A Pakistani Ranger stands near the Pakistani flag and Indian flag (L) during a daily parade at the Pakistan-India joint check post at Wagah border, on the outskirts of Lahore February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files

The statement cited the deaths of three Indian policemen in the contested Kashmir region.

“The latest brutal killings of our security personnel, and Pakistan glorifying terrorism shows that our neighbour will not mend its way,” spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had written to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, suggesting their foreign ministers meet in New York to try to break an impasse in ties between the nuclear rivals and arch foes.