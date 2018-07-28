India says hopes new Pakistan government will work for terror-free South Asia

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Saturday said it hoped the new government of Pakistan would “work constructively” to end militancy in South Asia, in its first comments following this week’s general election in Pakistan.

Supporters of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, celebrate near his residence in Bani Gala during the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, who won the disputed election, has called for better ties with India.

“We hope that the new government of Pakistan will work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asia free of terror and violence,” India’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

India accuses Pakistan of backing several anti-India militant groups and helping them to infiltrate the divided Kashmir region to stoke violence. Pakistan denies the charge.

A supporter of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, celebrates during the general election in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

On Thursday, as he declared victory in the election, Khan said India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir dispute through talks.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since their independence in 1947, two of them over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part. Clashes between their forces in Kashmir largely stopped after a 2003 ceasefire but exchanges of fire have been more common in more recent years.

India’s foreign affairs ministry did not directly comment on Khan’s call for talks, but said it welcomed that “the people of Pakistan have reposed their faith in democracy through general elections”.

“India desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan at peace with its neighbours,” the statement said.

On Saturday Khan opened coalition talks with at least one smaller party and independent politicians, a spokesman said, after the announcement of the full results of the election.

Slideshow (2 Images)