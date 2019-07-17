World court orders review of Pakistan death sentence for Kulbhushan Jadhav

A car with the Indian flag is parked outside the International Court of Justice during the final hearing of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in The Hague, the Netherlands, February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday ordered Pakistan to review the death penalty given in 2017 to former Indian navy commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav who was convicted of being a spy, a document published on the court’s website showed.

The document, which appeared on the court’s website before the judges started reading out a summary of the judgment, stated that Pakistan has to provide an “effective review” of the case and added that a “continued stay of execution” of Jadhav was needed for that to happen.

India had asked the U.N. court to intervene in the case as it said Jadhav had been given an unfair trial and had been denied diplomatic assistance by Pakistan.

The court found by 15 votes to 1 that Pakistan had breached Jadhav’s rights under the Vienna convention on consular relations by not allowing Indian diplomats to visit him in jail, according to the document.

The ICJ has no means to enforce its rulings which are final and without appeal. It is unclear from the ruling what exactly would constitute an effective review of Jadhav’s sentence.