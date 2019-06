India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media after his meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, to stake claim to form the new government at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - There is no bilateral meeting planned between the prime ministers of India and Pakistan at a regional summit next week, India’s foreign ministry spokesman Rajeev Kumar said on Thursday.

India’s Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s Imran Khan are both scheduled to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14.