India bans import of refined palm oil - government notification

Palm oil fruits are seen placed on a wheelbarrow at a palm oil farm in Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has banned imports of refined palm oil, a government notification said on Wednesday, as New Delhi tries to curb imports from Malaysia following criticism from Kuala Lumpur on India’s actions in the Kashmir region and its new citizenship law.

India imports most of its refined palm oil from Malaysia and crude palm oil from Indonesia.

Indonesia and Malaysia are the top two producers of palm oil, while India is the biggest importer of palm oil.