FILE PHOTO: A worker unloads palm oil fruits from a lorry inside a palm oil factory in Salak Tinggi, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has raised import tax on crude palm oil to 44% from 37.5%, a government notification said on Saturday, as the world’s biggest palm oil importer tries to boost local oilseed production.

The hike in import duty on palm oil could prompt buyers to increase purchases of rival edible oils such as soyoil and sunflower oil, traders said.