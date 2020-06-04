India's May palm oil imports halve as lockdown dents demand - trade body

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s palm oil imports in May plunged 53% from a year ago to 387,006 tonnes as a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus squeezed demand from hotels and restaurants, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

The country’s imports of soyoil also fell in May to 187,034 tonnes from 232,003 tonnes a year ago, according to provisional data published by the Solvent Extractors Association of India.

India is the world’s biggest importer of edible oils.