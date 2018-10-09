FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technology News
October 9, 2018 / 6:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

WhatsApp builds system to comply with India's payments data storage norms

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp said on Tuesday it has built a system that stores payments-related data locally in India, in a bid to comply with a central bank directive that all such data should, within six months, be stored only in the country.

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WhatsApp rolled out a test of its payment system in India, its biggest market by users, earlier this year.

“In response to India’s payments data circular, we’ve built a system that stores payments-related data locally in India,” WhatsApp said in an emailed statement.

The Reserve Bank in April said all payments data should be stored only in India for “unfettered supervisory access”, a decision that has led to intense lobbying by global firms that worry it would cost them millions of dollars.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha

