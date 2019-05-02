Pepsi withdraws lawsuit against four Indian potato farmers: spokesman

A customer picks packets of Lay's potato chips at a shop in Ahmedabad, India, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it will withdraw its lawsuit against four Indian potato farmers accused of infringing its patent, a PepsiCo India spokesman said.

“After discussions with the government, the company has agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers,” said the spokesman.

PepsiCo in April sued four Indian farmers for cultivating a potato variety — FC5 — grown exclusively for its popular Lay’s potato chips.