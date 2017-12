NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - * India’s government is in favour of banning import of petcoke on environmental grounds -government affidavit to court, seen by Reuters

* India’s oil ministry says petcoke should only be used as feedstock, not as fuel -government affidavit to court

* India’s top court scheduled to hear matter on petcoke use, import ban on Monday (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Joseph Radford)