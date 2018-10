NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India relaxed some restrictions on imports of petcoke for use as feedstock in some industries, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said on Twitter on Wednesday.

India allowed imports of 500,000 tonnes of petcoke per year by aluminium companies and 1.4 million tonnes of petcoke by calcined petcoke makers, a trade ministry notification posted by the DGFT on Twitter showed.