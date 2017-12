NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) -

* India’s Petronet LNG signs revised 1.44 million tonnes a year long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase deal with Australian unit of Exxon Mobil - Petronet statement

* New agreement links Gorgon LNG pricing to current oil prices

* Petronet to buy LNG on delivered basis instead of free on board basis

* Petronet to buy additional 1.2 million tonnes a year LNG from Exxon for 15 years (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by David Evans)