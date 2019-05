Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his cabinet stand for national anthem during a swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday named Nirmala Sitharaman, previously the country’s defence minister, as the next finance minister, while the chief of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will become home minister.

BJP President Shah masterminded the party’s landslide victory in the April-May general election.