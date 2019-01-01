RBI governor wanted to step down months before resignation: Modi

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, is seen after reviewing an honor guard with Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister, not pictured, ahead of a meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 29, 2018. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via Reuters/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel had personally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about wanting to resign, citing personal reasons, several months before stepping down from the office in December, Modi said in an interview with Reuters partner ANI.

“The governor himself requested (to resign) because of personal reasons. I am revealing for the first time, he was telling me about this for the past 6-7 months before his resignation. He gave it even in writing. He wrote to me personally,” Modi told ANI in an interview on Tuesday.

Patel resigned after a months-long tussle over policy with the government that raised concerns about the bank’s independence as the next general election nears.

When asked if there was any political pressure on the governor to resign, Modi denied that was the case.

“No such question arises. I acknowledge that Patel did a good job as RBI Governor.”