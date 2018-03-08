Indian govt's coalition partner pulls out its two federal ministers - sources

NEW DELHI, March 8 (Reuters) - An Indian political party on Thursday pulled out its two lawmakers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in a dispute over concessions to lure investors to a southern state, two sources said.

Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and junior Science and Technology Minister Y.S. Chowdary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the regional ally, resigned after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley denied “special category” status to Andhra Pradesh, the state ruled by TDP, and from which a new state was carved in 2014.

“The two ministers have submitted their resignations to the prime minister,” said one of the sources, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media. (Reporting by Rupam Jain; Editing by Malini Menon)