12 days ago
India signs potash import deal with Russia's Uralkali at $240/T
July 28, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 12 days ago

India signs potash import deal with Russia's Uralkali at $240/T

1 Min Read

The logo of Russian potash producer Uralkali is pictured at the company's stand during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has agreed to pay 6 percent higher price than the previous year to Russia's Uralkali (URKA.MM) for importing 650,000 tonnes of potash in the year beginning August, said P.S. Gahlaut, managing director of Indian Potash Ltd on Friday.

For the next year, India will buy potash at $240 a tonne, Gahlaut told Reuters. He said other sellers including Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO) are likely to offer similar prices for potash.

Potash contracts signed by India, one of the world's top buyers of the crop nutrient, help set the global benchmark along with buying by China, the world's biggest consumer.

Indian contract prices are closely watched by other regional buyers Malaysia and Indonesia.

Reuters last week reported that Indian could agree a higher prices due to improved global demand for potash.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

