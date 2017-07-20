FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 21 days ago

India's BJP-backed candidate Kovind wins presidential election

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 20 (Reuters) - Ram Nath Kovind, a candidate backed by India's ruling coalition, won the presidential election on Thursday, tightening the governing alliance's hold over positions of power.

Votes from 4,896 lawmakers in state assemblies and parliament were counted in parliament to elect the constitutional head, a largely ceremonial post.

"Kovind has secured a clear majority," an election official told Reuters.

Kovind, 71, a low-caste Dalit politician with Hindu nationalist roots, beat Meira Kumar, also a Dalit, backed by the centrist Congress party.

Reporting by Rupam Jain;Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

