India imposes 30 percent import tax on chickpea, red lentils

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India imposed a 30 percent tax on import of chickpea and red lentils, the government said in a statement on Thursday, as the world’s biggest importer of pulses tries to support local farmers.
This comes as the prices of both commodities are trading below the government-set levels in the local market.
The south Asian country imports chickpea mainly from Australia, Russia and Tanzania, while red lentils, also known massor, from Canada and the United States.
Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj