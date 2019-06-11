India doubles import quota for pulse imports: minister

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has decided to double the import quota for pigeon peas and sell some stocks on to the market to bolster the supply and prevent any shortages of the lentil, a staple in Indian cuisine, the food minister said on Tuesday.

The import quota will rise to 400,000 tonnes and the government will sell up to 200,000 tonnes of the lentils into the local market, Ram Vilas Paswan said via Twitter.

The government will also import 175,000 tonnes of pigeon peas from Mozambique, Paswan said.