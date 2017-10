Pulses are kept on display for sale in a shop at a market in Ahmedabad, India, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India, the world’s biggest producer of pulses, has allowed exports of a few varieties of pulses, a government statement said on Friday.

They are red gram, black gram and green gram, locally known as arhar, urad and moong.

India banned exports of pulses a few years ago when domestic prices jumped due to a production shortfall.