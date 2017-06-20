FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
India seeks Qatar investment, gas deal to revive power plants
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 20, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 2 months ago

India seeks Qatar investment, gas deal to revive power plants

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 20 (Reuters) - India is ready to sign long-term gas purchase deals with Qatar provided that Doha agrees to acquire stakes in power plants which have been hit by gas shortages, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

Pradhan told Reuters India was open to granting stakes to Qatar in local oil and gas companies and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, should the Gulf emirate make such a proposal.

Qatar's RasGas is the biggest LNG supplier to India, where a lack of gas supplies has forced many plants to cease operations or function below capacity. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.