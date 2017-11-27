FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Government committee says local steel capacity enough for railways' needs
November 27, 2017 / 11:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Government committee says local steel capacity enough for railways' needs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Jindal Steel and Power Ltd told a government committee this month that it could supply up to 600,000 tonnes of rails per year to the Indian Railways if needed, according to a government document seen by Reuters on Monday.

A general view of the Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. complex is pictured at Nisha village in the eastern Indian state of Orissa March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

The committee on domestically manufactured iron and steel products for government projects told the Ministry of Railways that local companies had the capacity to supply 717,000 tonnes of rails as sought by the ministry in a recent global tender.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Tommy Wilkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
