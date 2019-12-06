Factbox: Reactions, comments on killing of four men accused of rape in India

(Reuters) - Indian police shot dead four men on Friday who allegedly raped and killed a 27-year-old veterinarian in the city of Hyderabad, drawing applause from her family and many Indians outraged by a fresh series of gruesome crimes against women.

People gather at the site where police shot dead four men suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinarian, in Chatanpally on the outskirts of Shadnagar town, Telangana, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Swarat Ghosh

Here are some of the reactions to the killings:

LOCKET CHATTERJEE, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, RULING BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY

“This is a very good step taken for our country, I felt really good when I read this news in the morning. The soul of the rape victim must be at peace now. Her family must be at peace. Such encounters should be made legal.”

Source: Reuters partner ANI

RISHI KAPOOR, BOLLYWOOD ACTOR

“Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations!”

Source: Tweet

SAINA NEHWAL, INDIAN BADMINTON PLAYER, OLYMPIAN

“Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u”

Source: Tweet

RAJYAVARDHAN RATHORE, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY

“I congratulate the hyderabad police and the leadership that allows the police to act like police. Let all know this is the country where good will always prevail over evil. (Disclaimer for holier than thou - police acted swiftly in self defence)”

Source: Twitter

KAPIL MISHRA, BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY POLITICIAN

“Thank you Hyderabad Police. This is the way to deal with rapists. Hope Police of other states will learn from you.”

Source: Twitter

MAYAWATI, FORMER CHIEF MINISTER OF UTTAR PRADESH STATE

“I’d like to advise the police of Uttar Pradesh to learn from the Hyderabad police.”

Source: Reuters partner ANI

SHASHI THAROOR, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS

“We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws.”

Source: Tweet

MANEKA GANDHI, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY

“You can’t take the law in your own hands. The courts would’ve ordered them (the accused) to be hanged anyway. If you’re going to shoot them with guns before due process is followed, then what’s the point of having courts, police and law?”

Source: Reuters partner ANI

MEENAKSHI GANGULY, SOUTH ASIA DIRECTOR, HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH

“India’s justice system seems to be crumbling. We now have to trust that a police force that managed to let unarmed suspects escape their custody, and needed to shoot them dead because they could not catch them alive, is somehow competent enough to have identified and arrested the real culprits? There needs to be a proper inquiry since this otherwise was an extra-judicial execution.”

Source: Speaking to Reuters from London

SHEKHAR GUPTA, SENIOR INDIAN JOURNALIST

“Anybody cheering mafia-style Hyderabad ‘justice’ should never complain about ISIS beheadings, Taliban lynchings & Maoist kangaroo court executions. Modern, civilised state evolved over millennia, but we still have no patience for due process—as long as victims are ‘others’.”

“It is wrong and loaded to call these ‘encounter killings.’ These are more like ‘custodial killings.’ The rape/murder accused had been placed by the court in lawful Hyderabad police custody — which also implies the state’s protection.”

Source: Twitter