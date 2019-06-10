Top News
June 10, 2019 / 6:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Court gives life term to three men for child rape, murder in Jammu and Kashmir: lawyer

1 Min Read

A police bus carrying the men accused of rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, arrives at a court in Pathankot, June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

PATHANKOT, India (Reuters) - An Indian court on Monday sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Jammu and Kashmir state last year, a lawyer for the defence said, in a case that sparked outrage across the country.

Three other men also convicted in the case were given a five-year prison sentence, lawyer Vinod Mahajan told reporters outside the courtroom in the northern town of Pathankot.

The girl, from a nomadic Muslim community that roams the forests of Kashmir, was drugged, held captive in a temple and sexually assaulted for a week before being strangled and battered to death with a stone in January 2018.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar, writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
