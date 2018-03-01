India's rapeseed output seen down 3.7 pct to 6.3 mln T -trade body

MUMBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - India’s rapeseed production in crop year 2017/18 is likely to fall by 3.7 percent from a year ago to 6.33 million tonnes as farmers slashed the area planted with the oilseed due to poor rainfall, a trade body said on Thursday.

Rapeseed, a type of mustard, is the main winter-sown oilseed in India and lower production could force the country to raise edible oil imports.

The provisional production estimate has been derived based on field visits in key growing regions, said the Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA), a Mumbai-based trade body.

India, the world’s biggest buyer of edible oils, primarily imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. It also imports small amounts of sunflower oil from Ukraine. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)