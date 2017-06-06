FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jun 6
June 6, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 2 months ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jun 6

12 Min Read

    Jun 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 5, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING          AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                      (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------          ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anjana Explosives Ltd           Non-FB WC limits       IND A4           250      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Nandan Petrochem Ltd.           Non-FB limits          IND A4+          20       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Pvn Fabrics Pvt Ltd             Non-FB WC limits       IND A4+          162      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt   Non-FB WC limits       IND A4+          31.8     Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Srinivasa Construction          Non-FB limits          IND A4+          250      Migrated to
Corporation Pvt Ltd                                                              Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar       Non-FB WC limits       IND A1           70       Affirmed
Factory Ltd
Trimurti Fabricators Pvt Ltd    Non-FB Fac             IND A3           80       Assigned
Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd       Non-FB WC limits       IND A3           170      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allu Entertainment Pvt Ltd      TL                     IND B+           83.6     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Allu Entertainment Pvt Ltd      FB WC limits           IND B+ /IND A4   45       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Anjana Explosives Ltd           FB WC limits           IND B            30       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Bikaner Municipal Corporation   LT Issuer Rating       IND BBB-         -        Assigned
Churu Municipal Council         LT Issuer Rating       IND BB           -        Assigned
Dholpur Municipal Council       LT Issuer Rating       IND BB+          -        Assigned
Fairdeal Steels Pvt Ltd         FB WC limit            IND BB /IND A4+  85       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Hanumangarh Municipal Council   LT Issuer Rating       IND BBB-         -        Assigned
Haritha Bio Products India Pvt  FB WC limits           IND C /IND A4    130      Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Haritha Bio Products India Pvt  TL (LT)                IND D            326      Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Indera Jewels Pvt Ltd           FB limit               IND BB-          170      Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Series A pass-through  IND A(SO)        1010.03  Affirmed
                                certificates (PTCs)
India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO)      17.6     Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - Xxv Second loss credit     IND BBB(SO)      65.1     Affirmed
                                facility (SLCF)
Nandan Petrochem Ltd.           TL                     IND BB+          50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Nandan Petrochem Ltd.           FB limits              IND BB+          360      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Pvn Fabrics Pvt Ltd             Long-TL                IND BB           163.4    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Pvn Fabrics Pvt Ltd             FB WC limits           IND BB           220      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt   TL                     IND BB-          0.7      Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Rc All-Tech Power Systems Pvt   FB WC limits           IND BB- /IND A4+ 17.5     Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd            FB WC limits           IND BB+          130      Affirmed
Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd            TL                     IND BB+          26.27    Affirmed
Sawai Madhopur Municipal CouncilLT Issuer Rating       IND BBB-         -        Assigned
Sawai Madhopur Municipal        LT Issuer Rating       IND BBB+         -        Assigned
Council
Silverstone Elastomer Pvt Ltd   Proposed TL            Provisional IND  100      Migrated to
                                                       B-                        Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Silverstone Elastomer Pvt Ltd   Proposed FB facility   Provisional IND  20       Migrated to
                                                       B-                        Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Srinivasa Construction          FB limits              IND BB           500      Migrated to
Corporation Pvt Ltd                                                              Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Sujangarh Municipal Council     LT Issuer Rating       IND BB           -        Assigned
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar       TL                     IND A            442.6    Upgraded from
Factory Ltd                                                                      IND A-
(reduced from INR599.9)
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar       CC limits              IND A            1000     Upgraded from
Factory Ltd                                                                      IND A-
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar       Proposed TL            Provisional IND A157.3    Assigned
Factory Ltd
Trimurti Fabricators Pvt Ltd    FB Fac                 IND BBB- /IND A3 10       Assigned
Vimaloxy Product’S              FB WC limit            IND BB-          159      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd       FB WC limits           IND BBB-         250      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd       TL                     IND BBB-         36.2     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

