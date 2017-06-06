FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 6
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 6, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 2 months ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 6

8 Min Read

    Jun 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Financial                  CP programme          ICRA A1+     10000   Assigned
Services Ltd
Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd           ST non-fund based     ICRA A4      52.5    Reaffirmed
Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd           ST interchangeable    ICRA A4      -       Reaffirmed
Bhalla Chemical Works Pvt Ltd           Non-FBL               ICRA A4      56      Assigned
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           DFC Cash Fun          ICRA A1+mfs  -       Reaffirmed
Kandla International Container          NFBL                  ICRA A3      80      Assigned
Terminal Pvt Ltd
Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd                ST interchangeable    ICRA A4      20      Reaffirmed
Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd                ST interchangeable    ICRA A4      -       Reaffirmed
Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd            ST interchangeable    ICRA A4      300     Reaffirmed
Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd            ST interchangeable    ICRA A4      -       Reaffirmed
Shree Madhav Agencies Pvt Ltd           BG                    ICRA A4      1.2     Reaffirmed
Shree Madhav Agencies Pvt Ltd           LOC (Inland & Foreign)ICRA A4      16.6    Reaffirmed
Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd               Non-FBL               ICRA A4      46.5    Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd           LT fund based         ICRA BB-     94.2    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
Bhadravathi City Municipal              Issuer Rating         IrBBB-       -       Assigned
Council
Bhalla Chemical Works Pvt Ltd           FBL                   ICRA B+      44      Assigned
Damodardas Jewllers                     FB –CC                ICRA BB      110     Withdrawn
Damodardas Jewllers                     Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB      10      Withdrawn
Friends Agro Industries                 FB limits             ICRA D       96      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           DFC Ultra Short Bond  ICRA AAAmfs  -       Reaffirmed
                                        Fund
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           IDFC Money Manager    ICRA AAAmfs  -       Reaffirmed
                                        Fund –Treasury Plan
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           DFC Money Manager     ICRA AAAmfs  -       Reaffirmed
                                        Fund –Investment Plan
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           IDFC Super Saver      ICRA AAAmfs  -       Reaffirmed
                                        Income Fund ST Plan
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           DFC Super Saver       ICRA AAAmfs  -       Reaffirmed
                                        Income Fund Medium
                                        Term Plan
Idfc Asset Management Co. Ltd           DFC Corporate Bond    ICRA AAAmfs  -       Reaffirmed
                                        Fund
Kandla International Container          FBL                   ICRA BBB-    1150    Assigned
Terminal Pvt Ltd
Leisure Wear Exports Ltd                FB Limits             ICRA D       60      Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA C
Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd                LT interchangeable    ICRA B       50      Reaffirmed
Max Infra India Ltd                     FB limits             ICRA BBB+    1100    Reaffirmed
Max Infra India Ltd                     LT: Non-FBL           ICRA BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
                                        (Unallocated)
Max Infra India Ltd                     LT/ST Non Fund based  ICRA BBB+/A2 5500    Reaffirmed
Newrise Healthcare Pvt Ltd              LT –Proposed Limits   Provisional  1280    Assigned
                                                              ICRA AA-
Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd            LT interchangeable    ICRA BB      -       Reaffirmed
Sagar Drugs And                         FB –CC                ICRA BB-     60      Withdrawn
Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd
Shree Madhav Agencies Pvt Ltd           CC                    ICRA B       37.5    Reaffirmed
Shree Madhav Agencies Pvt Ltd           Standby Line of CreditICRA B       6.5     Reaffirmed
Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd               TL                    ICRA B+      8.7     Assigned
Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd               Working Capital LimitsICRA B+      150     Assigned
Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd               LT/ ST Unallocated    ICRA B+/A4   4.2     Reaffirmed


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.