ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 7

Jun 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bicero Tiles Llp Non FB –BG ICRA A4 10 Assigned Ishwar Cables Pvt Ltd Non-fund based –BG/ ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed LOC Ishwar Metal Industries Non-fund based –BG/ ICRA A4 225 Reaffirmed Letter ofCredit K S Infra Transmission Pvt Ltd Non-fund based –BG/ ICRA A4 25 Assigned LOC Kanha Grain Process Non FBL ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Pashupati Cotton Industries Non-fund Based –BG ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt / CP ProgrammeICRA A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB 70 Reaffirmed Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT non-fund based ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA BBB 169 Reaffirmed Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST non-fund based ICRA BBB/A3+ 525 Reaffirmed Bicero Tiles Llp FB –CC ICRA B 70 Assigned Bicero Tiles Llp FB – TL ICRA B 150 Assigned Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AA 60.1 Withdrawn Ishwar Cables Pvt Ltd FB -CC ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Ishwar Metal Industries FB -CC ICRA B+ 200 Reaffirmed Ishwar Metal Industries FB –TL ICRA B+ 9.9 Reaffirmed K S Infra Transmission Pvt Ltd FB -CC ICRA B 70 Assigned Kanha Grain Process FBL -CC Facility ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Kanha Grain Process FBL –TL ICRA B+ 20.4 Reaffirmed Kanha Grain Process Unallocated Limits ICRA B+/A4 19.6 Reaffirmed Pashupati Cotton Industries Fund Based –CC ICRA B 195 Reaffirmed Pashupati Cotton Industries Fund Based –TL ICRA B 2.8 Reaffirmed Purav Cotton Industries FB –CC ICRA B+ 144 Reaffirmed Purav Cotton Industries FB –TL ICRA B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Purav Cotton Industries Unallocated ICRA B+ 94.8 Reaffirmed Shreeji Construction FBL –CC ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shreeji Construction Non-FBL –Bk Guarante ICRA BB- 200 Reaffirmed Srinath Agencies CC ICRA BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Srinath Agencies Unallocated ICRA BB 112.5 Reaffirmed Sushravya Upliftment Foundation LT Bk Fac ICRA B 100 Assigned Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 4250 Downgraded from ICR AAA The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 66000 Downgraded from ICRA AA The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL ICRA AA- 13400 Downgraded / Withdrawn Venu Industries CC ICRA B 150 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)