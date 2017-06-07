FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 7
#Company News
June 7, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 2 months ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 7

7 Min Read

    Jun 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bicero Tiles Llp                        Non FB –BG            ICRA A4       10     Assigned
Ishwar Cables Pvt Ltd                   Non-fund based –BG/   ICRA A4       10     Reaffirmed
                                        LOC
Ishwar Metal Industries                 Non-fund based –BG/   ICRA A4       225    Reaffirmed
                                        Letter ofCredit
K S Infra Transmission Pvt Ltd          Non-fund based –BG/   ICRA A4       25     Assigned
                                        LOC
Kanha Grain Process                     Non FBL               ICRA A4       30     Reaffirmed
Pashupati Cotton Industries             Non-fund Based –BG    ICRA A4       5      Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  ST Debt / CP ProgrammeICRA A1+      30000  Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd          CC                    ICRA BBB      70     Reaffirmed
Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd          LT non-fund based     ICRA BBB      150    Reaffirmed
Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd          Unallocated Amount    ICRA BBB      169    Reaffirmed
Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd          LT/ST non-fund based  ICRA BBB/A3+  525    Reaffirmed
Bicero Tiles Llp                        FB –CC                ICRA B        70     Assigned
Bicero Tiles Llp                        FB – TL               ICRA B        150    Assigned
Electronica Finance Ltd                 PTC Series A          ICRA AA       60.1   Withdrawn
Ishwar Cables Pvt Ltd                   FB -CC                ICRA B        60     Reaffirmed
Ishwar Metal Industries                 FB -CC                ICRA B+       200    Reaffirmed
Ishwar Metal Industries                 FB –TL                ICRA B+       9.9    Reaffirmed
K S Infra Transmission Pvt Ltd          FB -CC                ICRA B        70     Assigned
Kanha Grain Process                     FBL -CC Facility      ICRA B+       50     Reaffirmed
Kanha Grain Process                     FBL –TL               ICRA B+       20.4   Reaffirmed
Kanha Grain Process                     Unallocated Limits    ICRA B+/A4    19.6   Reaffirmed
Pashupati Cotton Industries             Fund Based –CC        ICRA B        195    Reaffirmed
Pashupati Cotton Industries             Fund Based –TL        ICRA B        2.8    Reaffirmed
Purav Cotton Industries                 FB –CC                ICRA B+       144    Reaffirmed
Purav Cotton Industries                 FB –TL                ICRA B+       2.9    Reaffirmed
Purav Cotton Industries                 Unallocated           ICRA B+       94.8   Reaffirmed
Shreeji Construction                    FBL –CC               ICRA BB-      50     Reaffirmed
Shreeji Construction                    Non-FBL –Bk Guarante  ICRA BB-      200    Reaffirmed
Srinath Agencies                        CC                    ICRA BB       87.5   Reaffirmed
Srinath Agencies                        Unallocated           ICRA BB       112.5  Reaffirmed
Sushravya Upliftment Foundation         LT Bk Fac             ICRA B        100    Assigned
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd         NCD                   ICRA AA-      4250   Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICR AAA
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  NCD                   ICRA AA-      66000  Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA AA
The Tata Power Co. Ltd                  TL                    ICRA AA-      13400  Downgraded /
                                                                                   Withdrawn
Venu Industries                         CC                    ICRA B        150    Reaffirmed


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

