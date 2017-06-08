FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jun 8
#Asia
June 8, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 2 months ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jun 8

7 Min Read

   Jun 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 7, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING        AMOUNT    MOVEMENT
                                                                     (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------         ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd  Non-FB Fac             IND A4           414      Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Basti Nagar Palika Parishad     LT Issuer Rating       IND BB-                   Assigned
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd  Long-TL                IND B            147.38   Assigned
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd  FB WC Fac              IND B/ IND A4    365      Assigned
Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd     Non-FB facility        ND BBB-/ IND A3  224      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BB+
Energon Soleq India Power       TL                     IND BBB+         4950     Assigned
Resources Pvt Ltd
Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd      Non-FB WC limits (ST)  IND D            455.4    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd      TL (LT)                IND D            50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd      FB WC limits (LT/ST)   IND D / IND D    62       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
India Standard Loan Trust XII   Pass-through           IND AA (SO)      879.7    Assigned
                                certificates 
India Standard Loan Trust XII   Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO)      8.797    Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust XII   Second loss credit     IND BBB(SO)      42.2     Assigned
                                facility 
India Standard Loan Trust       Liquidity Facility     IND AAA(SO)      11.15    Assigned
Xxxviii
India Standard Loan Trust       Pass-through           IND AAA(SO)      115.24   Assigned
Xxxviii                         Certificates (PTCs) -
                                Series A
India Standard Loan Trust       Second loss credit     IND BBB(SO)      52.98    Assigned
Xxxviii                         facility 
Jawahar Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd FB WC Fac              IND B+           90       Assigned
Jawahar Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Non-FB WC Fac          IND B+           25       Assigned
Jawahar Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Bk loans               IND BB-          300      Assigned
Muppa Projects India Pvt Ltd    TL                     IND BB           90.2     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Sansar Trust March 2017 III     Series A pass-through  IND AAA(SO)      3403.8   Assigned
                                certificates (PTCs)
Sansar Trust March 2017 III     Second loss credit     IND BBB(SO)      187.3    Assigned
                                facility 
Sun Realty                      TL                     IND B+           130      Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

