ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 8

Jun 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Glass Works LOC ICRA A4 15.8 - Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Healthium Medtech Pvt Ltd ST –FB/ Non FB ICRA A1 60 Assigned –Working Capital Fac Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 10 - Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Meenaxi Exports Bk Loans ICRA A4 90 - Nirmala Constructions ST-Non Fund Based-LOC ICRA A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Stci Primary Dealerltd Shortterm debt ICRA A1+ 4000 - Programme MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Pipelines Contracts Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB+ 750 - Alok Glass Works CC ICRA B+ 55 - Alok Glass Works TL ICRA B+ 19.2 - Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 38882 Upgraded from ICRA AA+ Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 17000 pgraded from Programme ICRA AA+ Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 41118 upgraded from ICRA AA+ Flock Sur India Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ 100 - Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) - Withdrawn Ltd-Liber Ifmr Capital 2015 Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA - Withdrawn Ltd-Liber Ifmr Capital 2015 BBB-(SO) Healthium Medtech Pvt Ltd LT –Non FB –Standby ICRA A+ 900 Assigned Line of Credit Healthium Medtech Pvt Ltd LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA A+ 2040 Assigned Limits /ICRA A1 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosec Lorenzo 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A2 ICRA C+(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosec Lorenzo 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A2 ICRA - Upgraded Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosec Vulcan BBB(SO) from ICRA 2015 B+(SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosecalicorn 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) - Upgraded rom Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosecenigma ICRA A-(SO) 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt. PTC Series A2 ICRA B+(SO) - Upgraded rom Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosecenigma ICRA C+(SO) 2016 Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 98 - Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA AAA 500000 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCDprogramme ICRA AAA 500000 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCDprogramme ICRA AAA 2000 Upgradedfrom ICRA AA+ Magma Autolinks Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA B+ 10 Reaffirmed Magma Autolinks Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ncti Llp LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA BB+ 100 Assigned Limits /ICRA A4+ Neptunus Power Plant Services Bk Loans ICRA BBB / 300 - Pvt Ltd ICRA A2 Nirmala Constructions LT-Fund Based-TL ICRA BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Nirmala Constructions LT-Fund Based-CC ICRA BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Nirmala Constructions LT-Non Fund Based-BG ICRA BB+ 27 Reaffirmed Nirmala Constructions LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA BB+ 19.3 Reaffirmed Limits /ICRA A4+ Patel Wood Syndicate Bk Loans ICRA 90 - B+/ICRA A4 Shri Balaji Sugars & Chemicals BLR ICRA B 800 - Pvtltd Talwar Commercial Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 120 - Western Construction Co. Bk Loans ICRA B+ 1400 - (Gujarat) Llp -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.