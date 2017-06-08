FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 8
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 8, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 2 months ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 8

8 Min Read

    Jun 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alok Glass Works                        LOC                   ICRA A4      15.8    -
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       ST Debt Programme     ICRA A1+     150000  Reaffirmed
Healthium Medtech Pvt Ltd               ST –FB/ Non FB        ICRA A1      60      Assigned
                                        –Working Capital Fac
Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 NFBL                  ICRA A4      10      -
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd          CP programme          ICRA A1+     150000  Reaffirmed
Meenaxi Exports                         Bk Loans              ICRA A4      90      -
Nirmala Constructions                   ST-Non Fund Based-LOC ICRA A4+     3.5     Reaffirmed
Stci Primary Dealerltd                  Shortterm debt        ICRA A1+     4000    -
                                        Programme
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------                                        
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Fixed Deposit         MAAA         -       Reaffirmed
                                        Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Pipelines Contracts Pvt Ltd         BLR                   ICRA BB+     750     -
Alok Glass Works                        CC                    ICRA B+      55      -
Alok Glass Works                        TL                    ICRA B+      19.2    -
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD Programme         ICRA AAA     38882   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA AA+
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Subordinated Debt     ICRA AAA     17000   pgraded from
                                        Programme                                  ICRA AA+
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD Programme         ICRA AAA     41118   upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA AA+
Flock Sur India Pvt Ltd                 BLR                   ICRA B+      100     -
Future Financial Servicess Pvt          PTC Series A1         ICRA A+(SO)  -       Withdrawn
Ltd-Liber Ifmr Capital 2015
Future Financial Servicess Pvt          PTC Series A2         ICRA         -       Withdrawn
Ltd-Liber Ifmr Capital 2015                                   BBB-(SO)
Healthium Medtech Pvt Ltd               LT –Non FB –Standby   ICRA A+      900     Assigned
                                        Line of Credit
Healthium Medtech Pvt Ltd               LT/ST-Unallocated     ICRA A+      2040    Assigned
                                        Limits                /ICRA A1
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt.               PTC Series A1         ICRA A(SO)   -       Reaffirmed
Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosec Lorenzo
2016
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt.               PTC Series A2         ICRA C+(SO)  -       Reaffirmed
Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosec Lorenzo
2016
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt.               PTC Series A2         ICRA         -       Upgraded
Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosec Vulcan                                 BBB(SO)              from ICRA
2015                                                                               B+(SO)
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt.               PTC Series A1         ICRA A-(SO)  -       Reaffirmed
Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosecalicorn
2016
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt.               PTC Series A1         ICRA A+(SO)  -       Upgraded rom
Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosecenigma                                                       ICRA A-(SO)
2016
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt.               PTC Series A2         ICRA B+(SO)  -       Upgraded rom
Ltd-Ifmr Capital Mosecenigma                                                       ICRA C+(SO)
2016
Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 FB Limits             ICRA B+      98      -
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd          LT Bk Fac             ICRA AAA     500000  Assigned
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd          NCDprogramme          ICRA AAA     500000  Assigned
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd          NCDprogramme          ICRA AAA     2000    Upgradedfrom
                                                                                   ICRA AA+
Magma Autolinks Pvt Ltd                 LT: CC                ICRA B+      10      Reaffirmed
Magma Autolinks Pvt Ltd                 LT: TL                ICRA B+      50      Reaffirmed
Ncti Llp                                LT/ST-Unallocated     ICRA BB+     100     Assigned
                                        Limits                /ICRA A4+
Neptunus Power Plant Services           Bk Loans              ICRA BBB /   300     -
Pvt Ltd                                                       ICRA A2
Nirmala Constructions                   LT-Fund Based-TL      ICRA BB+     10      Reaffirmed
Nirmala Constructions                   LT-Fund Based-CC      ICRA BB+     40      Reaffirmed
Nirmala Constructions                   LT-Non Fund Based-BG  ICRA BB+     27      Reaffirmed
Nirmala Constructions                   LT/ST-Unallocated     ICRA BB+     19.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits                /ICRA A4+
Patel Wood Syndicate                    Bk Loans              ICRA         90      -
                                                              B+/ICRA A4
Shri Balaji Sugars & Chemicals          BLR                   ICRA B       800     -
Pvtltd
Talwar Commercial Pvt Ltd               TL                    ICRA BB      120     -
Western Construction Co.                Bk Loans              ICRA B+      1400    -
(Gujarat) Llp
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.