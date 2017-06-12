RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 9

(Repeating to add more Ratings as of June 8, 2017.) Jun 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Industries Non Fund Based - BG A4 70 Reaffirmed P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 22 Reaffirmed Plasto India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 105 Reaffirmed Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits A2& 260 Placed on watch with developing implication &Rating under watch with developing implications Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd ST Unallocated Limits A2& 485.2 Placed on watch with developing implication &Rating under watch with developing implications LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Industries Fund based - TL B+ 14.5 Reaffirmed Annapurna Industries Fund Based - CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Bagalkote City Municipal Counci Issuer Rating IrBBB Assigned Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd TL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated B+ / 30 Reaffirmed A4 Enviro Green Alloys Inc. LT -FB B+ 70 Reaffirmed Evershine Solvex Pvt Ltd CC BB- 100 Reaffirmed Evershine Solvex Pvt Ltd TL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Ganges Ford Fund Based - CC BB 20 Reaffirmed Ganges Ford Fund Based - e-DFS BB 140 Reaffirmed Ganges Ford Fund Based - Ad hoc BB 28 Reaffirmed Limit on e-DFS Ganges Ford Fund Based - Dropline BB 35 Reaffirmed Overdraft Ganges Ford Unallocated Limits BB 4.3 Reaffirmed Hospet City Municipal Council Issuer Rating IrBBB- Assigned Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd LT Fund Based : CC BB 230 Reaffirmed Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd LT Fund Based : TL BB 90 Reaffirmed Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd LT NFBL BB 80 Reaffirmed Ozone Leisure & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL BB Assigned P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 120 Reaffirmed P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 71.8 Reaffirmed Pasupati Spinning And Weaving 19% NCDs D 50 Withdrawn Mills Pvt Ltd Pasupati Spinning And Weaving 15% PCDs D 117.7 Outstanding Mills Pvt Ltd Plasto India Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL BBB& 350.3 Placed on watch with developing implication &Rating under watch with developing implications Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd FBL BBB& 470 Placed on watch with developing implication &Rating under watch with developing implications Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd FB/ Non FB Limit BBB& 270 Placed on / A2& watch with developing implication &Rating under watch with developing implications Quality Needles Pvt Ltd LT –Unallocated Limits A 300 Assigned Shree Sangameswara Electricals Non FB Limits AA 70 Assigned Shree Sangameswara Electricals FBL B+ 30 Assigned Sree Ananthalakshmi Textiles CC B 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Ananthalakshmi Textiles Unallocated Limits B 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateshwara Polymers Fund Based - CC B 62.5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateshwara Polymers Fund Based - TL B 60 Reaffirmed Vijayapura City Corporation Issuer Rating IrBBB Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.