FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 9
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 9, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 9

9 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more Ratings as of June 8, 2017.)
   Jun 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annapurna Industries                    Non Fund Based - BG         A4     70      Reaffirmed
P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd                  NFBL                        A4+    22      Reaffirmed
Plasto India Pvt Ltd                    NFBL                        A4     105     Reaffirmed
Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd             Non FB Limits               A2&    260     Placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing
                                                                                   implication
&Rating under watch with developing implications
Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd             ST Unallocated Limits       A2&    485.2   Placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing
                                                                                   implication
&Rating under watch with developing implications

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annapurna Industries                    Fund based - TL             B+     14.5    Reaffirmed
Annapurna Industries                    Fund Based - CC             B+     60      Reaffirmed
Bagalkote City Municipal Counci         Issuer Rating         IrBBB                Assigned
Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd                       CC                           B+    40      Reaffirmed
Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd                       TL                           B+    110     Reaffirmed
Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd                       LT/ST unallocated            B+ /  30      Reaffirmed
                                                              A4
Enviro Green Alloys Inc.                LT -FB                      B+     70      Reaffirmed
Evershine Solvex Pvt Ltd                CC                           BB-   100     Reaffirmed
Evershine Solvex Pvt Ltd                TL                           BB-   40      Reaffirmed
Ganges Ford                             Fund Based - CC             BB     20      Reaffirmed
Ganges Ford                             Fund Based - e-DFS          BB     140     Reaffirmed
Ganges Ford                             Fund Based - Ad hoc         BB     28      Reaffirmed
                                        Limit on e-DFS
Ganges Ford                             Fund Based - Dropline       BB     35      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft
Ganges Ford                             Unallocated Limits          BB     4.3     Reaffirmed
Hospet City Municipal Council           Issuer Rating         IrBBB-               Assigned
Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd              LT Fund Based : CC          BB     230     Reaffirmed
Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd              LT Fund Based : TL          BB     90      Reaffirmed
Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd              LT NFBL                     BB     80      Reaffirmed
Ozone Leisure & Resorts Pvt Ltd         TL                          BB             Assigned
P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd                  CC                          BB+    120     Reaffirmed
P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd                  TL                          BB+    71.8    Reaffirmed
Pasupati Spinning And Weaving           19% NCDs                    D      50      Withdrawn
Mills Pvt Ltd
Pasupati Spinning And Weaving           15% PCDs                    D      117.7   Outstanding
Mills Pvt Ltd
Plasto India Pvt Ltd                    FBL - CC                    B+     40      Reaffirmed
Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd             TL                          BBB&   350.3   Placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing
                                                                                   implication
&Rating under watch with developing implications
Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd             FBL                         BBB&   470     Placed on
                                                                                   watch with
                                                                                   developing
                                                                                   implication
&Rating under watch with developing implications
Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd             FB/ Non FB Limit            BBB&   270     Placed on
                                                              /       A2&          watch with
                                                                                   developing
                                                                                   implication
&Rating under watch with developing implications
Quality Needles Pvt Ltd                 LT –Unallocated Limits      A      300     Assigned
Shree Sangameswara Electricals          Non FB Limits               AA     70      Assigned
Shree Sangameswara Electricals          FBL                         B+     30      Assigned
Sree Ananthalakshmi Textiles            CC                          B      30      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sree Ananthalakshmi Textiles            Unallocated Limits          B      90      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkateshwara Polymers              Fund Based - CC             B      62.5    Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateshwara Polymers              Fund Based - TL             B      60      Reaffirmed
Vijayapura City Corporation             Issuer Rating         IrBBB                Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.