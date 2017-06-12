FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jun 12
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 12, 2017 / 4:58 AM / 2 months ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jun 12

8 Min Read

    Jun 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 9, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING         AMOUNT     MOVEMENT
                                                                     (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------         ------     ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acebright (I) Pharma Pvt Ltd    Non-FB limit           IND A3           30       Assigned
Fivebro International Pvt Ltd   Non-FB LOC limits (ST) IND D            120      Assigned
Fivebro International Pvt Ltd   Non-FB BG limits (ST)  IND D            30       Assigned
M/S Ravani Timber Traders       Non-FB WC              IND A4           50       Assigned
Surya Shakti Vessels Pvt Ltd    Non-FB limit           IND A3+          20       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acebright (I) Pharma Pvt Ltd    FB CC                  IND BBB-         70       Assigned
Dhanraj Jewellers               FB WC limit            IND B+           150      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Fivebro International Pvt Ltd   TL (LT)                IND D            8.6      Assigned
Fivebro International Pvt Ltd   FB WC  limits (LT/ST)  IND D            130      Assigned
Krishna Stone Industries Pvt LtdTL                     IND BB-          3.9      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Krishna Stone Industries Pvt LtdFB Fac                 IND BB- /IND A4+ 200      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
M/S Ravani Timber Traders       FB WC                  IND B+/IND A4    15       Assigned
Mathuram Swasthya Evam Shikshan TL                     IND B+           63.6     Assigned
Sansthan
Mathuram Swasthya Evam Shikshan TL                     IND B+           42.9     Assigned
Sansthan
Rupesh Kumar & Sons             FB Fac                 IND B+ /IND A4   125      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Saraswati Trading Company       FB limit               IND B /IND A4    110      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd         NCDs (NCDs)            IND D            2500     Affirmed
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial        TL (LT)                IND D            190      Migrated to
Institute Of Management And                                                      Non Cooperating
Computer Application                                                             Category
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial        FB WC facility (LT)    IND D            50       Migrated to
Institute Of Management And                                                      Non Cooperating
Computer Application                                                             Category
Shriniwas Engineering Auto      TL                     IND BBB+         1550     Assigned
Components Pvt Ltd
Shriniwas Engineering Auto      WC Fac                 IND BBB+         2000     Assigned
Components Pvt Ltd
Spirit Infratech Pvt Ltd        Long-TL                IND D            125      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Subh Sanket Traders Pvt Ltd     FB WC limit            IND B+           80       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Surya Shakti Vessels Pvt Ltd    FB limit               IND BBB /IND A3+ 110      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Zaaci Diamonds India Pvt Ltd    FB Fac (LT)            IND D            60       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Zaaci Diamonds India Pvt Ltd    TL (LT)                IND D            9        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.