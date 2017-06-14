ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 14

Jun 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atom Ceramic Non-FBL ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Concrete Udyog Limite ST non-fund based ICRA A4 130 - Crystal Granite & Marble Pvt ST-Fund Based-Packing ICRA A4+ 330 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit and Post Shipment Fac Crystal Granite & Marble Pvt ST-Non Fund Based-BG ICRA A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Ltd & LOC (increased from 5.0 CR) Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd FB –Short-TL ICRA A4+ 15.7 Withdrawn Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd Non-fund based –LOC ICRA A4+ 550 Withdrawn Empire Industries Ltd ST Interchangeable ICRA A1 - Revised from ICRA A2+ Empire Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1 500 Revised from ICRA A2+ Export Import Bank Of India ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ - Assigned India Infoline Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned India Infoline Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 6500 Outstanding India Infoline Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned India Infoline Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 6500 Outstanding Jai And Sons Pvt Ltd ST NFB ICRA A4+ 50 Assigned Megh & Ami Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based Sub-Limit ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt Non-Fund Based ICRA A4 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Variety Lumbers Pvt Ltd mport LOC cum Buyer’s ICRA A4 200 Reaffirmed Credit Vijay Solvex Ltd ST FB –TL ICRA A4+ 100 Withdrawn Vijay Solvex Ltd Non-fund based –LOC ICRA A4+ 350 Withdrawn Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt FB limits ICRA A2+ 1965 Assigned Ltd Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt Unallocated Provisional 35 Assigned Ltd ICRA A2+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Empire Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit MA 530 Programme Export Import Bank Of India Fixed Deposits MAAA - Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+ 2500 Assigned Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+ 1500 Assigned Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+ 6000 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+ 3000 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+ 2500 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCD ICRA A+ 2500 Outstanding Ltd Atom Ceramic FB Limits ICRA B 52.3 Reaffirmed Atom Ceramic Unallocated Limits ICRA B/A4 29.1 Reaffirmed Blackstone Gem & Jewellery FB limits ICRA D 150 Withdrawn Concrete Udyog Limite LT fund based ICRA BB 170 - Crystal Granite & Marble Pvt LT-Fund Based-TL ICRA BB+ 18.8 Assigned Ltd Crystal Granite & Marble Pvt LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA BB+ / 28.7 Assigned Ltd Limits ICRA A4+ Deekay Treximpvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB- 103.6 - Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA BB- 150 Withdrawn Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+/A4 184.3 Withdrawn Empire Industries Ltd LT FBL ICRA A 455.3 Revised from ICRA A- Empire Industries Ltd LT Interchangeable ICRA A - Revised from ICRA A- Empire Industries Ltd LT and ST FBL ICRA A/A1 150 Revised from ICRA A-/A2+ Empire Properties Bk Loan Ratings ICRA B 350 - Export Import Bank Of India Basel III compliant ICRA AA+ 11000 Outstanding Additional Tier-I Bonds Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds Programme ICRA AAA 50000 Assigned Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds Programme ICRA AAA 315641 Outstanding Export Import Bank Of India Bk Lines ICRA AAA 30000 Outstanding Export Import Bank Of India Certificates of ICRA AAA/A1+ - Outstanding Deposit Programme G.M. Fabrics Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A- / 800 Upgraded A2+ from ICRA BBB+ /A2 G.M. Fabrics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A- / 40 Upgraded A2+ from ICRA BBB+ /A2 G.M. Fabrics Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A- / 740 Upgraded BBB+ from ICRA BBB+ Gajanand Rice Mills FB –CC ICRA B+ 80 Reaffirmed Gajanand Rice Mills Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 101.7 Assigned Gajanand Rice Mills FB –CC ICRA B+ 80 Reaffirmed Gajanand Rice Mills Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 101.7 Assigned Gruh Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AAA 8350 Assigned Habib Textiles Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ 100 - Hiraman Developers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 70 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Purchaser Payouts ICRA AAA 3061.1 Withdrawn India Infoline Ltd LT –Equity linked PP-MLDICRA 1000 Outstanding debenture programme AA India Infoline Ltd LT –Equity linked PP-MLDICRA 1000 Outstanding debenture programm AA Jai And Sons Pvt Ltd LT/FB ICRA BB+ 50 Assigned Jai And Sons Pvt Ltd LT/ST-UNALLOCATED ICRA BB+ / 20.4 Assigned ICRA A4+ Madhav Oil Industries FB TL# ICRA B+ 12.2 Withdrawn Madhav Oil Industries FB CC ICRA B+ 92.5 Withdrawn Manju Shree Syntex Pvt. Ltd FB limits ICRA B+ 72.1 Reaffirmed Manju Shree Syntex Pvt. Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 16.6 Reaffirmed Megh & Ami Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC Limits ICRA B+ 75 Reaffirmed Meghdoot Ginning & Pressing FB Limits ICRA B 300 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Patel Oswal Housin CC ICRA D 120 Reaffirmed Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 3500 Assigned Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 2500 Outstanding Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 3000 Outstanding Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt FB - CC ICRA BB- 125 Reaffirmed Ltd Shreepati Castle FB limits ICRA D 500 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Sugars And TL ICRA D 650 Revised from Chemicals Pvt Ltd ICRA B Shri Balaji Sugars And Unallocated Limits ICRA D 150 Revised from Chemicals Pvt Ltd ICRA B Tema India Ltd Unallocated limits - - - Tema India Ltd TL ICRA BBB 70.2 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Tema India Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB 680 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Tema India Ltd Non-FBL ICRA 2980 Upgraded BBB/A3+ from ICRA BBB-/A3 Unique Gem & Jewellery FB limits ICRA D 500 Withdrawn Unique Gem & Jewellery Unallocated ICRA D 100 Withdrawn Variety Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 119.3 Withdrawn Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA D 30 Withdrawn Vijay Latex Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated amounts ICRA D 50.7 Withdrawn Vijay Solvex Ltd FB –CC ICRA BB+ 550 Withdrawn Vijay Solvex Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+/A4+ 200 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.