ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 15

Jun 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Bank Ltd Certificatesof ICRA A1+ 500000 Outstanding Deposit Programme Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 12500 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NFBF ICRA A1+ 26500 Outstanding Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 7500 Outstanding Dynamatic Technologies Ltd NFBL ICRA A2 230 Reaffirmed Ksb Mil Controls Ltd ST: Non fundbased ICRA A1+ 50 Reaffirmed limits North Eastern Electric Power FBL –ST/LT Loan ICRA A1+ - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pricol Ltd ST non FB Fac ICRA A2+ 730 Outstanding Avadh Cotton FB –CC cum optionally ICRA B 45 Reaffirmed Industries-Jamnagar convertible debentureBD# # ODBD: Overdraft against Book Debt Avadh Cotton FB TL ICRA B 14.3 Reaffirmed Industries-Jamnagar LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Bank Ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA 35000 Outstanding Tier I Bonds ProgrammeAA+(hyd) Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bonds ICRA AAA 142050 Outstanding Programme Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA 59250 Outstanding Programme Axis Bank Ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA 50000 Assigned Tier II Bonds AAA(hyd) Programme Axis Bank Ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA 73500 Outstanding Tier II Bonds AAA(hyd) Programme Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 10000 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd TL ICRA AA- 23500 Outstanding reduced from Rs 2,500 crore) Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd FBF ICRA AA- 5000 Outstanding Cornerview Constructions And LT –NCDs ICRA D 1100 Revised from Developers Pvtltd BB- Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Short ICRA AA+mfs - Assigned Pvt Ltd Maturity Fund Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Bking ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Pvt Ltd and PSU Debt Fund Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Insta ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Pvt Ltd Cash Plus Fund Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Medium ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Pvt Ltd Term Income Fund Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Pvt Ltd Premier Bond Fund Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFLPramerica Dynamic ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Pvt Ltd Bond Fund Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica ST ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Pvt Ltd Floating Rate Fund Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Ultra ICRA AAAmfs - Outstanding Pvt Ltd ST Fund Dynamatic Technologies Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 3690 Reaffirmed Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Proposed Limits ICRA BBB+ 0.1 Reaffirmed Dynamatic Technologies Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB+ 1450 Reaffirmed Ksb Mil Controls Ltd LT: FBL ICRA AA 100 Reaffirmed Ksb Mil Controls Ltd LT: NFBL ICRA AA 350 Reaffirmed Mnr Cottons Ltd MNR Cottons Limited ICRA BB-(SO) 258 - North Eastern Electric Power NCD –XIthissue ICRA AA 400 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD –XIIthissue ICRA AA 1200 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD –XIIIthissue ICRA AA 725 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD –XIVthissue ICRA AA 25000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD –XVIthissue ICRA AA 9000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD –XVIIthissue ICRA AA 3000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power ssuer Rating ICRA AA 5000** Assigned Corporation Ltd **The Rs 500 crore limits were earlier rated on short term scale, and is now rated on both long term and short term scales attracting tenure as per usage. Parth Cotton & Oil Industries FBL ICRA C+ 65 - Pricol Ltd TL Fac ICRA A- 39.17 Outstanding Pricol Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA A- 1400 Outstanding Pricol Ltd LT proposed Fac ICRA A- 228.3 Outstanding Skm Industries BLR ICRA B+ / 160 - ICRA A4 Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Mithras IFMR Capital ICRA A-(SO) 28.9 Reaffirmed 2015 PTC Series A2 PTC Series A1 of Mithras IFMR Capital 2015 has been withdrawn in May 2017 as the payouts to the investors have been made and no further payment is due to the investors. Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Cimber IFMR Capital ICRA A-(SO) 58.1 Reaffirmed 2016 PTC Series A1 Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Mithras IFMR Capital ICRA B+(SO) 31.9 Downgraded 2015 PTC Series A3 from ICRA BB+(SO) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Cimber IFMR Capital ICRA 15.5 Downgraded 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB-(SO) from ICRA BBB(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 