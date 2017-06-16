ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 16

Jun 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- House Of Anita Dongre Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A1+ 0.2 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile And Designs India Ltd) House Of Anita Dongre Ltd ST FBL (Sub limit) ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed (Erstwhile And Designs India Ltd) Polixel Security Systems Pvt Non fund based- LC/BG ICRA A4 100 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Prehari Protection Systems Pvt NFBL ICRA A4+ 26.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Punjab National Bank CD ICRA A1+ 600000 Reaffirmed Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Punjab National Bank FD MAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bangalore Airport Hotel Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 3050 Withdrawn Frontier Emporio CC ICRA BB- 80 Issuer not cooperating Frontier Emporio TL ICRA BB- 26 Issuer not cooperating Frontier Emporio Unallocated ICRA BB- /A4 14 Issuer not cooperating Ganpati Advisory Ltd LT Fund based ICRA B+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Grameen Koota Financial PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 639 Withdrawn Services Pvt. Ltd. Grameen Koota Financial PTC Series A2 ICRA BB 71.2 Withdrawn Services Pvt. Ltd. Hassan City Municipal Council Issuer Rating IrBBB- - Assigned House Of Anita Dongre Ltd LT FBL ICRA A+ 450 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile And Designs India Ltd) enhanced from 35 cr House Of Anita Dongre Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA A+ /A1+ 99.8 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile And Designs India Ltd) Ina Elite Hospitality Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL ICRA B 100 Issuer not cooperating M L Rice Mills Fund based fac ICRA B+ 235 Issuer not cooperating Madurai City Municipal Issuer Rating IrA- Assigned Corporation Mysuru City Corporation Issuer Rating IrA Assigned Nagercoil Municipality Issuer Rating IrBB+ Assigned Pandoul Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ /A4 131.5 Review process is underway Phr Invent Educational Society BLR ICRA D 101 Issuer delayed in giving information Polixel Security Systems Pvt Fund based- CC ICRA BB- 25 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Prehari Protection Systems Pvt FBL ICRA BB 23.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Punjab National Bank Infrastructure Bonds ICRA AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed Programme Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AA+ 21490 Withdrawn Programme Punjab National Bank Basel III compliant ICRA AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tier-II Bonds (hyb) S D Rice Mills Fund based fac ICRA B 165 Issuer not cooperating Sona Processors (India) Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB+ 274.7 Issuer not cooperating Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd TL I ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd TL II ICRA B+ 125 Reaffirmed Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA B+ Reaffirmed Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 40 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial NCD ICRA AA+ 30000 Assigned Services Ltd Tirunelveli City Municipal Issuer Rating IrBBB Assigned Corporation. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 