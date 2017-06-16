FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 16
#Company News
June 16, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 2 months ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 16

8 Min Read

    Jun 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2017.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
House Of Anita Dongre Ltd               ST NFBL               ICRA A1+     0.2     Reaffirmed
(Erstwhile And Designs India
Ltd)
House Of Anita Dongre Ltd               ST FBL (Sub limit)    ICRA A1+             Reaffirmed
(Erstwhile And Designs India
Ltd)
Polixel Security Systems Pvt            Non fund based- LC/BG ICRA A4      100     Issuer not
Ltd                                                                                cooperating
Prehari Protection Systems Pvt          NFBL                  ICRA A4+     26.6    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Punjab National Bank                    CD                    ICRA A1+     600000  Reaffirmed
Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd                BG                    ICRA A4      20      Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Punjab National Bank                    FD                    MAAA                 Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bangalore Airport Hotel Ltd             TL                    ICRA BB+     3050    Withdrawn
Frontier Emporio                        CC                    ICRA BB-     80      Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
Frontier Emporio                        TL                    ICRA BB-     26      Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
Frontier Emporio                        Unallocated           ICRA BB- /A4 14      Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
Ganpati Advisory Ltd                    LT Fund based         ICRA B+      50      Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
Grameen Koota Financial                 PTC Series A1         ICRA A-      639     Withdrawn
Services Pvt. Ltd.
Grameen Koota Financial                 PTC Series A2         ICRA BB      71.2    Withdrawn
Services Pvt. Ltd.
Hassan City Municipal Council           Issuer Rating         IrBBB-       -       Assigned
House Of Anita Dongre Ltd               LT FBL                ICRA A+      450     Reaffirmed
(Erstwhile And Designs India
Ltd)
enhanced from 35 cr
House Of Anita Dongre Ltd               Unallocated limits    ICRA A+ /A1+ 99.8    Reaffirmed
(Erstwhile And Designs India
Ltd)
Ina Elite Hospitality Pvt Ltd           Fund based - TL       ICRA B       100     Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
M L Rice Mills                          Fund based fac        ICRA B+      235     Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
Madurai City Municipal                  Issuer Rating         IrA-                 Assigned
Corporation
Mysuru City Corporation                 Issuer Rating         IrA                  Assigned
Nagercoil Municipality                  Issuer Rating         IrBB+                Assigned
Pandoul Flour Mills Pvt Ltd             Bk Fac                ICRA B+ /A4  131.5   Review
                                                                                   process is
                                                                                   underway
Phr Invent Educational Society          BLR                   ICRA D       101     Issuer
                                                                                   delayed in
                                                                                   giving
information
Polixel Security Systems Pvt            Fund based- CC        ICRA BB-     25      Issuer not
Ltd                                                                                cooperating
Prehari Protection Systems Pvt          FBL                   ICRA BB      23.4    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Punjab National Bank                    Infrastructure Bonds  ICRA AA+     30000   Reaffirmed
                                        Programme
Punjab National Bank                    Lower Tier II Bonds   ICRA AA+     21490   Withdrawn
                                        Programme
Punjab National Bank                    Basel III compliant   ICRA AA+     10000   Reaffirmed
                                        Tier-II Bonds         (hyb)
S D Rice Mills                          Fund based fac        ICRA B       165     Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
Sona Processors (India) Ltd             LT FBL                ICRA BB+     274.7   Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd                TL I                  ICRA B+      25      Reaffirmed
Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd                TL II                 ICRA B+      125     Reaffirmed
Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd                LOC                   ICRA B+              Reaffirmed
Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd                CC                    ICRA B+      40      Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Financial                  NCD                   ICRA AA+     30000   Assigned
Services Ltd
Tirunelveli City Municipal              Issuer Rating         IrBBB                Assigned
Corporation.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

