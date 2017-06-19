ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 19

Jun 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avadh Cotex Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment And CP ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Hira Electro Smelters Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac (LOC ICRA A4 105 Reassigned and Forward contract) from ICRA A4(SO) (increased from 10.47 earlier) Infotel Business Solutions Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 75 Reaffirmed New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd NFB BG ICRA A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Pcs Technology Ltd NFBL ICRA A4+ 40 Withdrawn Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills ST NFB ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Sln Cnc Tech Pvt. Ltd. FB Packing Credit ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Sln Cnc Tech Pvt. Ltd. NFB ICRA A4 7.5 Reaffirmed South India Paper Mills Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A2+ 250 @ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Cranks CC ICRA B+ 70 Issuer not cooperating Anand Cranks TL ICRA B+ 10 Issuer not cooperating Anand Cranks Unallocated ICRA B+ / 20 Issuer not ICRA A4 cooperating Avadh Cotex Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed Avadh Cotex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B+ / 4.5 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Bangalore International TL ICRA A+ 14757.3 Withdrawn Airport Ltd Bangalore International CCL ICRA A+ 500 Withdrawn Airport Ltd Bangalore International Unallocated Limits ICRA A+ 13992.7 Withdrawn Airport Ltd Bangalore International TL ICRA AA- 18137.4 Assigned Airport Ltd Bangalore International CCL ICRA AA- 500 Assigned Airport Ltd Bhagabati Build & Bk Fac ICRA B / 103.5 Issuer not Constructions Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 cooperating Buds Tea Industries Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 272.5 Issuer not cooperating Centwin Textile Mills Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BB- 150 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 5000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And LT Loans from Bks ICRA AA 66183.3 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And NCDs@ ICRA AA 142264 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Outstanding as on February 16, 2017 Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt@ ICRA AA 17950 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Outstanding as on February 16, 2017 Cholamandalam Investment And Sublimit -Non-FBL ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd from Bks Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt ICRA AA- 13300 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd Instruments Cholamandalam Investment And FB Fac from Bks# ICRA AA / 40000 Outstanding Finance Co. Ltd ICRA A1+ #Rs. 4,000.00 crore fund based limits are interchangeable between cash credit and short term working capital facilities, subject to total utilisation not exceeding Rs. 4,000.00 crore. Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt optionally ICRA BB+ 200 Review under Ltd convertible debenture process Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt TL ICRA BB+ 15 Review under Ltd process Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt Unassigned ICRA BB+ 45 Review under Ltd process Fortune’S Sparsh Healthcare LT FBL - TL ICRA B 75 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd BK FAC ICRA BBB- 170 Issuer not cooperating Hira Electro Smelters Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac - - - (reduced from 5.71 earlier) Hira Electro Smelters Ltd FB Bk Fac –TL ICRA BB 56.8 Reassigned from ICRA BB(SO) Hira Electro Smelters Ltd FB Bk Fac –CC ICRA BB 80 Reassigned from ICRA BB(SO) Kolar City Municipal Council Issuer Rating IrBB - Assigned Krishnaveni Seeds And FBF ICRA BB- /A4 50 Issuer Fertilizers delayed in Giving information Krishnaveni Seeds And NFBF ICRA BB- /A4 1.1 Issuer Fertilizers delayed in Giving information Lb Cotton Industries Llp Bk Loans ICRA D 100 Issuer not cooperating Maithri Developers Long Term-Fund ICRA B- 300 Issuer not Based-Proposed TL cooperating Mandar Roller Flour Mills Pvt LT FBL - CC ICRA B / 15 Issuer not Ltd ICRA A4 cooperating Mandar Roller Flour Mills Pvt ST non fund based ICRA B / 115 Issuer not Ltd ICRA A4 cooperating Merlin Buildcon (Gujarat) Llp Bk Fac ICRA BBB+ 100 Issuer not (SO) cooperating Merlin Projects Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB+ 500 Issuer not cooperating Miraya Realty Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BB 375 Review process is underway Nalari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 170 Issuer not ICRA A4 cooperating New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA B 150 Reaffirmed New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA B 198.2 Reaffirmed New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B / 431.8 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Nitesh Estates Ltd Long Term-Fund ICRA D 75 Issuer Based-TL delayed in Giving information Nitesh Estates Ltd LT-Fund Based-OverdrafICRA D 250 Issuer delayed in giving information Paedia Health Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac ICRA B- 175 Issuer not cooperating Pcs Technology Ltd FBL-CC ICRA BB+ 100 Withdrawn Power Mech Projects Ltd LT FB limits ICRA A- 2100 Reaffirmed Power Mech Projects Ltd LT/ST Non-FBL ICRA A- / 7380 Reaffirmed ICRA A2+ Power Mech Projects Ltd Proposed LT/ST ICRA A- / 1620 Reaffirmed Non-FBL ICRA A2+ Rajda Sales (Calcutta) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 185 Issuer ICRA A4 delayed in Giving information Ram Foods Products Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Rating ICRA BB- 90 Issuer delayed in giving information Samhita Builders Pvt Ltd Long Term-Fund ICRA B 200 Issuer not Based-Proposed TL cooperating Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills LTFB ICRA B+ 61 Reaffirmed Ltd Shiv Sai Metal Products Pvt Bk Fac ICRA B+ 120 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Shree Gurudutta Shikshan FB CC ICRA BB 10 Reaffirmed Sanstha Shree Gurudutta Shikshan FB TL ICRA BB 50 Reaffirmed Sanstha Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Bk Fac ICRA B / 135 Issuer not Ltd ICRA A4 cooperating Silvertones Speciality Textile LTFB ICRA B+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Silvertones Speciality Textile LT/ST NFB ICRA B+ / 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Sln Cnc Tech Pvt. Ltd. FB CC ICRA B+ 45 Reaffirmed Sln Cnc Tech Pvt. Ltd. FB TL ICRA B+ 11.6 Reaffirmed Sln Cnc Tech Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated FB/NFB ICRA B+ / 25.9 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Sociedade De Fomento Issuer Rating IrA- - Issuer Industrial Pvt Ltd delayed in giving information South India Paper Mills Ltd TL ICRA A- 480 @ South India Paper Mills Ltd FBL ICRA A- 300 @ South India Paper Mills Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA A- 70 @ Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BB+ 630 Reaffirmed (revised from 65.0 CR) Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT/ ST NFBL ICRA BB+ / 1220 Reaffirmed ICRA A4+ Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Fac ICRA BB+ / 20 Reaffirmed (unallocated) ICRA A4+ Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Rating ICRA D 97 Issuer delayed in giving information York Print Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB- / 370 Issuer not ICRA A3 cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)