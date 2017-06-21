RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 21

(Repeating to add more Ratings.) Jun 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angre Port Pvt Ltd NFBL** ICRA A2+(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed *sub-limit of term loan facility, to be rated on short-term scale Iifl Real Estate Ltd PO financing programmeICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned Iifl Real Estate Ltd hort Term debt ICRA A1+ 7000 Outstanding programme India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 120000 Assigned programme India Infoline Finance Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd STL ICRA A3 110000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from10000 CR) Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 9 Assigned Relaxo Footwears Ltd NFB ICRA A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Relaxo Footwears Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Rinac India Ltd ST NFBF ICRA A3+ 300 Upgraded from ICRA A3 Rushil Industries Ltd LOC ICRA A4+ 380 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Triune Energy Services Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based ICRA C 89.8 Reaffirmed Angre Port Pvt Ltd Non FB limits ICRA]A2+(SO) Reaffirmed M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd ST –FB ICRA A4+ 38.5 Reaffirmed Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A3 9 Assigned Premier Seafoods Exim Pvt. Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Sanoor Cashews ST –FB ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd TL ICRA AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed (revised from 500.00 CR) Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd LT, FBL ICRA AA+ 12500 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd LT / ST, non-FBL ICRA AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP ICRA AA+ 17500 Reaffirmed Andhra Sinter Ltd FB-CC ICRA B+ 9 Reaffirmed Andhra Sinter Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ / 191 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Angre Port Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A-(SO) 1750 Reaffirmed Bal Pharma Ltd Bal Pharma Limited ICRA BBB / 950.2 Reason for ICRA A3+ delay in carrying out periodic review Ballari City Corporation Issuer Rating IrBBB - Assigned Govardhan Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd FB –TL ICRA B+ 117.9 Reaffirmed Govardhan Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd FB –Cash Credi ICRA B+ 84.6 Reaffirmed Iifl Real Estate Ltd Unsecured debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding programme Iifl Real Estate Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 10000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 57750 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 25100 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Outstanding protected equity AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLD ICRA 1000 Outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd Long-TL ICRA BBB- 54000 Reaffirmed Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd NFBL ICRA BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Associates Pvtltd Bk facilitie ICRA B+ / 160 Reason for ICRA A4 delay in carrying out periodic review Issuer not cooperating Mahalaxmi India Pvtltd Bk facilitie ICRA B+ / 160 Reason for ICRA A4 delay in carrying out periodic review Issuer not cooperating Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 471 Assigned Nirmal Traders Nirmal Traders ICRA B+ / 100 Reason for carrying out periodic review Radius Water Ltd Bk facilitie ICRA BB+ / 260 Reason for ICRA A4+ delay in carrying out periodic review Issuer not cooperating Relaxo Footwears Ltd FB TL ICRA A+ 1016.7 Reaffirmed (earlier136.00 CR) Relaxo Footwears Ltd FB CC ICRA A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Rinac India Ltd LT FB CC ICRA BBB 100 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Rushil Industries Ltd CC ICRA BB 10 Upgraded from ICRA BB- S.S. Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA B+ 185 Reaffirmed S.S. Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 15 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Cottex Industries FB –CC# ICRA B 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile Shree Ram Cotton Industries) Issuer did not co-operate; based on best available information Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 1000 @ Sri Lakshmi Janardhan Rice FBL ICRA BB- 95 Reaffirmed Industries (enhanced from 7.25 CR) Sri Lakshmi Janardhan Rice Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 5 Reaffirmed Industries (reduced from 2.75 CR) Srinagar Banihal Expressway Ltd LT fund basedFac ICRA D 14400 Reaffirmed Ssv Technocrates FB –CC ICRA B+ 104.5 Reaffirmed Ssv Technocrates Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 20.8 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Triune Energy Services Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 10 Reaffirmed Uco Bank Upper Tier II ICRA A- 5000 Downgraded Bonds–Basel I from A Uco Bank Lower Tier II ICRA A+ 8000 Downgraded Bonds–Basel II from AA- Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA C 109 Reaffirmed Angre Port Pvt Ltd TL ICRA]A-(SO) 1750 Reaffirmed Hero Mindmine Institute Pvt Ltd LT: FB Limits ICRA BBB 50 Reaffirmed Hero Mindmine Institute Pvt Ltd LT/ST : InterchangableICRA BBB / Reaffirmed ICRA A3+ M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 14 Reaffirmed M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd LT –FB ICRA BB+ 337.5 Reaffirmed Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB- 471 Assigned Nspr Constructions (India) Pvt Unallocated Limits - - - Ltd Nspr Constructions (India) Pvt FB –CC ICRA BBB 85 Assigned Ltd Nspr Constructions (India) Pvt NFBL ICRA BBB / 565 Assigned Ltd ICRA A3+ Rainbow Children Medicare Pvt Proposed Bk limits ICRA A/A2+ 500 Withdrawn Ltd Rana Sugars Ltd FBL ICRA D 6070.7 Reaffirmed Rana Sugars Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 811.3 Reaffirmed Rana Sugars Ltd NFBL ICRA D 318 Reaffirmed Saisrushti Builders Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BB+ 899 Reaffirmed Sanoor Cashews LT –FB ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Janardhan Raw And Boiled FB limits ICRA BB- 90 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Janardhan Raw And Boiled FBL ICRA BB- 90 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Janardhan Raw And Boiled Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 30 Reaffirmed Rice Mill /ICRA A4 Sri Janardhan Raw And Boiled Unallocated Limits ICRA 30 Reaffirmed Rice Mill BB-/ICRA A4 Thiru Margadarshi LT-Over Draft ICRA BB- 40 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt. Ltd Thiru Margadarshi LT-Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 60 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt. Ltd Vizianagaram Municipality Issuer Rating IrBBB Assigned Vizianagaram Municipality Issuer Rating IrBBB - Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 