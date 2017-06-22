India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jun 22

Jun 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 9.5 Affirmed Ellen Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 2.8 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Everest Instruments Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3+ 80 Assigned Everest Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 310 Assigned A3+ * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents Gridco Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2 3000 Affirmed increased from 2,250 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 75 Affirmed increased from 43 Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 99.5 Affirmed reduced from 145.49 Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 380 Assigned Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 170 Affirmed BBB- reduced from 550; * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits* Provisional IND 16 Assigned BBB- * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond IND A(SO)/ RWE 8.7 Maintained on Corporation RWE Andhra Pradesh State Financial Secured overdraft IND BBB+/ RWE 0.25 Maintained on Corporation RWE Andhra Pradesh State Financial Long-TL IND BBB+/ RWE 5 Maintained on Corporation RWE Axis Bank Ltd Basel III AT1 bonds IND AA+ 35 Assigned Axis Bank Ltd Upper Tier-2 WD 3.07 Withdrawn subordinated debt (paid in full) Ellen Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 16 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ellen Textiles Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 25 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Everest Instruments Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 80 Assigned Everest Instruments Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 80 Assigned Everest Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit* IND BBB- 80 Assigned * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents Gridco Ltd Bond IND A-(SO) 1275 Affirmed Gridco Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB+ 6250 Affirmed reduced from 7,000 Gvr Ajmer Nagaur Tollway Pvt LtdBk loan IND D 3187.5 Downgraded Gvr Nagaur Bikaner Tollway Pvt Bk loan IND D 3150 Downgraded Ltd J.J. House Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 15 Assigned BBB Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Long-TL^ IND AA-(SO) 3000 Assigned ^The assignment of final rating is based on the receipt of final documents in March 2017. Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Proposed long-TL* Provisional IND 5000 Assigned AA-(SO) *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by KNNL and issuance of government guarantee for these loans to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Lotus Household Products Pvt. TL IND BB 9.9 Affirmed Ltd. reduced from 30.39 Lotus Household Products Pvt. FB limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 40 Affirmed Ltd. Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loan phase I IND BBB 10570 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loan phase IIIND BBB 23311.7 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd Additional TL IND BBB 11310 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Navjivan Polyfab Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 50 Assigned Navjivan Polyfab Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B/ IND A4 20 Assigned Pune Municipal Corporation NCDs IND AA+ 2000 Assigned Riba Textiles Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 308 Upgraded Riba Textiles Ltd FB limit IND BBB-/ IND A3 180 Upgraded Riba Textiles Ltd Non-FBL IND BBB-/ IND A3 12 Upgraded Samriddhi Rice Mill (P) Ltd. FB limits IND BB- 70 Affirmed Samriddhi Rice Mill (P) Ltd. TL IND BB- 12.8 Affirmed reduced from 15 Samriddhi Rice Mill (P) Ltd. FB limits* IND BB- 5 Assigned *The assignment of final rating is based on upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SRMPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Sandwoods Infratech Projects Long-TL IND BB 317.35 Affirmed Pvt Ltd increased from 304.3 Sandwoods Infratech Projects Proposed long-TL WD 150 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (as the company is no longer proceeding with the instrument as previously envisaged) Shri Hiranyakeshi Sahakari TL IND BB 324.47 Affirmed Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit reduced from 704.29 Shri Sankalp Medical And TL IND BB- 112.5 Affirmed Research Institute Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.