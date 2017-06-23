FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 23
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 23, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 2 months ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 23

10 Min Read

    Jun 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------

Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd             ST                    ICRA D       355     Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
Bank Of Barod                           Certificates of       ICRA A1+     200000  Withdrawn
                                        Deposit
Chayagraphics Healthcare Pvt            ST Non-FBL            ICRA A4      12.5    -
Ltd

Jinny Marine Traders                    Fund Based - EPC /FBD ICRA A4+     160     Reaffirmed
                                        /FBP /PCFC / EBR ^#
^EPC-Export  Packing  Credit,  FBD-Foreign  Bill  Discounting,  FBP-Foreign  Bill  Purchase, 
PCFC-Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, EBR-Export Bill Rediscounting, CEL-Credit Exposure
Limited

Jinny Marine Traders                    Non Fund Based-CEL^   ICRA A4+     12.5    Reaffirmed
# Overall FBWC limit fully interchangeable within limit of Rs. 16.00 crore

Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd            ST non fund based     ICRA D       0.5     Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd            ST unallocated        ICRA D       14.5    Issuer not
Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd                  Non FBL –BG           ICRA A4+     30      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA] A4
Subhasri Pigments Pvt Ltd               Foreign Bill Purchase ICRA A3+     144     Withdrawn


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd             TL                    ICRA D       179.7   Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
Annpoorna Overseas                      CC                    ICRA B+      130     Withdrawn
Bank Of Barod                           Basel III Compliant   ICRA         10000   Outstanding
                                        Tier II Bonds         AAA(hyb)
Bank Of Barod                           Term Deposit ProgrammeMAAA         -       Outstanding
Bydesign India Pvt Ltd                  BLR                   ICRA BBB-    207.5   Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
Chayagraphics Healthcare Pvt            LT CC                 ICRA B+      65      -
Ltd
Humboldt Wedag India Pvt Ltd            Issuer Rating         IrA+         -       Assigned
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            PTC Series A1         ICRA A       538.1   Withdrawn
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            PTC Series A2         ICRA B       28.3    Withdrawn
Jinny Marine Traders                    Fund Based-TL I       ICRA BB+     2.2     Reaffirmed
Jinny Marine Traders                    Fund Based-TL II      ICRA BB+     20.2    Reaffirmed
Jinny Marine Traders                    Unallocated limits    ICRA BB+/    0.1     Reaffirmed
                                                              A4+
Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd            LT fund based         ICRA D       35.9    Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd            LT unallocated        ICRA D       19.1    Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
                                                                                   cooperating
Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd                  FBL –CC               ICRA BB+     130     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA] BB
Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd                  FBL –Export Packing   ICRA BB+     30      Upgraded
                                        Credit                                     from ICRA] BB
Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd                  FBL –Untied (Proposed)ICRA BB+     16.2    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA] BB
Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd             FBL                   ICRA B+      350     Reaffirmed
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd            PTC Series A1         Provisional  796.6   Assigned
                                                              ICRA A-
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd            PTC Series A2         Provisional  17.7    Assigned
                                                              ICRA A-
Muthoot Microfin Ltd                    PTC Series A1         Provisional  893.5   Assigned
                                                              ICRA A-
Muthoot Microfin Ltd                    PTC Series A2         Provisional  70.3    Assigned
                                                              ICRA A-
Muthoot Microfin Ltd                    PTC Series A1         Provisional  378.4   Assigned
                                                              ICRA A-
Muthoot Microfin Ltd                    PTC Series A2         Provisional  21      Assigned
                                                              ICRA A-
Paliwal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd          FBBk Fac –TL          ICRA A-      440     Upgraded
                                                                                   from
                                                                                   ICRA]BBB+
Polysol Industries                      Bk Loans              ICRA B+ /    118     Issuer not
                                                              ICRA A4              cooperating
Ramco Systems Ltd                       BLR                   ICRA A- /    1355    -
                                                              ICRA A2
Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt Ltd               Bk Fac                ICRA D       85      Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
Santosh Kumar Sharma                    FB Limits             ICRA BB      100     Assigned
Santosh Kumar Sharma                    Non-FBL               ICRA BB      150     Assigned
Sharekhan Financial Services            CP programme (IPO     -            5000    Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd                                 financing)
Sharekhan Financial Services            CP/ST debt programm   -            10000   Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Shikarpur & Bhandapur Tea               BK FAC                ICRA BB-     74.8    Issuer not
Estates Pvt Ltd                                                                    cooperating
Sireesh Auto Pvt Ltd                    LT CC                 ICRA BB      180     -
Subhasri Pigments Pvt Ltd               TL                    ICRA BBB+    100.7   Withdrawn
Triton Maritime Pvt Ltd                 TL                    ICRA BB+     140     Downgraded
                                                                                   from
                                                                                   ICRA]BBB-
Vaishnavi Cotton Industries             BK FAC                ICRA B       70      Issuer not
                                                                                   cooperating
Yamuna Machine Works Ltd.               Bk Loans              ICRA B+ /    134.1   Issuer not
                                                              ICRA A4              cooperating

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.