India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jun 27

Jun 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 23 & June 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhardwaj Construction Company Non-FB limits IND A4+ 98.4 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Bhardwaj Construction Company Proposed non-FB limits*Provisional IND 101.6 Affirmed Pvt Ltd A4+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by BCCPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ctrls Datacenters Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A2+ 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Emami Cement Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2+ 150 Assigned Housing And Urban Development FY18 ST debt IND A1+ 20000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND A3 113 Affirmed Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 35 Affirmed (increased from INR27.5) Shree Vardhman Developers Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4 98.9 Affirmed Ltd Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3+ 12.5 Assigned Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Forward cover facility IND A3+ 5.2 Assigned United Ciigma Institute Of Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 0.1 Assigned Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Azamgarh Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB - Assigned Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 2812 Affirmed (reduced from INR3301.5) Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd Bk Fac IND BBB/INDA3+ 7250 Affirmed Bgr Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed TL# Provisional IND 937.9 Assigned BBB # The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by BGR to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Bhalerao Brothers & Associates Proposed long-TL WD 75 Withdrawn Ctrls Datacenters Ltd Lease rental IND A- 1260 Migrated to discounting long-TL Non Cooperating Category Ctrls Datacenters Ltd Long-TL IND A- 480 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Ctrls Datacenters Ltd FB WC facility IND A- 150 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Emami Cement Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 1600 Assigned Emami Cement Ltd Long-TL IND A- 19645 Assigned Emami Cement Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 800 Assigned A- *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by ECL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Emami Cement Ltd Proposed LT loan* Provisional IND 4400 Assigned A- *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by ECL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Housing And Urban Development FY18 borrowing IND AAA 120000 Assigned Corporation Ltd programme Housing And Urban Development Proposed LT Bk loans Provisional IND 32813.5 Assigned Corporation Ltd AAA Jasmer Pack Ltd Non-FB limit IND BB /IND A4+ 2.3 Affirmed Jasmer Pack Ltd FB limit IND BB/IND A4+ 165 Affirmed (increased from INR145.0) Jsw Steel Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AA- 53510.4 Affirmed (reduced from INR86,350) Jubilant Agri And Consumer Long-TL IND BBB 1462.5 Affirmed Products Ltd Jubilant Agri And Consumer FB WC limits IND BBB /INDA3+ 594 Affirmed Products Ltd Jubilant Agri And Consumer Non-FB WC limits IND BBB /INDA3+ 2137.5 Affirmed Products Ltd Knowledge Infrastructure FB WC IND A-/IND A2+ 350 Affirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Knowledge Infrastructure Non-FB WC IND A-/IND A2+ 8350 Affirmed Systems Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR 9,945) Knowledge Infrastructure Proposed WC Fac* Provisional IND 6050 Affirmed Systems Pvt Ltd A- /Provisional IND A2+ *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by KISPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. /(increased from INR4,455) Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd TL facility IND BBB-/ 359.2 Affirmed Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB-/ IND A3 149 Affirmed Mash Agro Foods Ltd. TL IND BBB- 84.7 Affirmed (reduced from INR140) Mash Agro Foods Ltd. FB limits* IND BBB- /IND A3 160 Assigned * The final rating has been assigned following the receipt of sanction letters from Mash Agro. Mash Agro Foods Ltd. FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3 580 Affirmed (increased from INR550) Mash Agro Foods Ltd. Proposed TL WD 400 Withdrawn Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 27.5 Affirmed Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 2.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR5.69) Pharma Specialities Ltd TL IND A+ 1190 Affirmed Pharma Specialities Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 3810 Affirmed A+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Eugia to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Shree Vardhman Developers Pvt FB limits IND 1 Affirmed Ltd B+/IND A4 Shree Vardhman Township Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 400 Downgraded from IND B Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 493.5 Assigned Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd TL IND BBB/ 988.8 Assigned United Ciigma Institute Of TL IND BBB- 1095.9 Assigned Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd United Ciigma Institute Of FB WC Fac IND BBB-/ IND A3 370 Assigned Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.