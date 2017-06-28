FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jun 28
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Asia
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 28, 2017 / 5:19 AM / a month ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jun 28

8 Min Read

    Jun 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 27, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Brand Alloys Pvt Ltd            Proposed non-FB limits*IND A4+          50       Assigned
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facility by BAPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Kripa Telecom                   NFBF                   IND A4           60       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shell Mrpl Aviation Fuels And   Non-FB limits          IND A1+          200      Affirmed
Services Ltd
Sri Bhaskar Contractors Company Non-FB WC limits       IND A4           105      Affirmed
Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd      CP                     IND A1+ (SO)     1500     Assigned
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd  NFB WC                 IND A2           1000     Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Artson Engineering Ltd          TL                     IND AA-(SO)      150      Withdrawn
Artson Engineering Ltd          FB WCL                 IND AA-(SO) /IND 110      Withdrawn
                                                       A1+(SO)
Artson Engineering Ltd          NFBL                   IND AA-(SO) /IND 50       Withdrawn
                                                       A1+(SO)
Artson Engineering Ltd          FB WC limits           WD               110      Withdrawn
Artson Engineering Ltd          NFBL                   WD               50       Withdrawn
Artson Engineering Ltd          TL                     WD               150      Withdrawn
Faizabad Nagar Palika Parishad  LT                     IND BB / RWN     -        -
John Energy Ltd                 TL                     IND A            819.3    Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND A-
(reduced from INR992.8)
John Energy Ltd                 External commercial    IND A            3581.1   Upgraded from
                                borrowings                                       IND A-
(reduced from INR4,152.9)
John Energy Ltd                 WC limits              IND A / IND A1   1270     Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND A-/ 
                                                                                 IND A2+
(reduced from INR1,330)
John Energy Ltd                 Non-FB limits          IND A / IND A1   1991     Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND A- /
                                                                                 IND A2+
(increased from INR1,826.1)
Kripa Telecom                   FBF                    IND B+           30       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Maunathbhanjan Nagar Palika     LT                     IND BB           -        Assigned
Parishad
Oasis Distilleries Ltd          FBL                    -                180      Withdrawn
Oasis Distilleries Ltd          NFBL                   -                54.1     Withdrawn
Oasis Distilleries Ltd          TL                     -                161.9    Withdrawn
Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd      TL                     WD               1920     Withdrawn
Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd      FBL                    WD               150      Withdrawn
Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd      NFBL                   WD               608.9    Withdrawn
Rswm Ltd                        TL                     IND A+           870      Assigned
Shell Mrpl Aviation Fuels And   FB WC limits           IND AA- / IND A1+1300     Affirmed
Services Ltd
Sri Bhaskar Contractors Company FB WC limit            IND B+           20       Affirmed
(reduced from INR40)
St. Shirdi Sai Education        Bk loan                IND BBB-         474.57   Affirmed
Society’S
(increased from INR446.60)
Ubl Trust 3                     Series A pass-through  IND A+ (SO)      370.6    Affirmed
                                certificates (PTCs)
Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd        FBL                    WD               665      Withdrawn
Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd        NFBL                   WD               2.5      Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.