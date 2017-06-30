India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jun 30

Jun 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- CG Power And Industrial Commercial^^ paper IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed / RWE Solutions ^^Commercial paper was not issued till date of the rating action commentary CG Power And Industrial Derivative limits IND A1+ 660 Affirmed / RWE Solutions D.R Shah Construction Co Non-FB Fac IND A4 30 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mas Financial Services Bk Loans IND A 24000 Affirmed Brilliant Spaces TL IND B+ 1249.79 Assigned CG Power And Industrial TL IND AA 6650 Assigned Solutions CG Power And Industrial Bk Fac^ IND AA / IND A1+ 37000 Affirmed / RWE Solutions ^Bank facility details are provided in the annexure Chaudhry & Sons FB limits IND B / IND A4 100 Assigned D.R Shah Construction Co FB Fac IND B+ 30 Affirmed Lifelong India TL IND A- 237.2 Affirmed Lifelong India FB Bk Fac IND A- / IND A2+ 82 Affirmed Lifelong India Non-FB Bk Fac IND A- / IND A2+ 52 Affirmed Lifelong Meditech LT debt IND A- 44.4 Affirmed Lifelong Meditech FB WC credit limits IND A-/A2+ 270 Affirmed Mahindra Integrated Township NCDs (NCDs) IND AA- 750 Affirmed Mahindra Integrated Township FB WC limits IND AA- 250 Affirmed Platinum Trust Pass-through Provisional IND 3742.96 Assigned certificates (PTCs) - AAA Series A Platinum Trust Second loss credit Provisional IND 202.12 Assigned facility (SLCF) BBB Shri Trust G Series A2 pass-through IND AAA 507.3 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Steel Strips Wheels TL IND A- 2874.2 Affirmed Steel Strips Wheels FB WC limits IND A- / IND A2+ 2000 Affirmed Steel Strips Wheels Non-FB WC limits IND A- / IND A2+ 2250 Affirmed T S Global Procurement Company Revolving syndicated IND AA- - Assigned / RWE Bk Fac* *The credit facilities availed/to be availed from a consortium of banks overseas with Hongkong and Shanghai Bank T S Global Procurement Company Proposed revolving IND AA- - Assigned / RWE syndicated Bk Fac*^ ^ The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by TSGP to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. *The credit facilities availed/to be availed from a consortium of banks overseas with Hongkong and Shanghai Bank ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)