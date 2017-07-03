India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 3

Jul 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 58.8 Affirmed Fairdeal Overseas Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 5 Assigned Heg Ltd CP IND A1 1000 Affirmed Kaliash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd Non-fund- based limits IND A3 680 Assigned Laxmi Diamond Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 934.7 Upgraded Mahindra World City Developers CP (CP)* IND A1+ 500 Assigned * CP to be carved out of the existing working capital facility Odyssey Advanced Telematics Non-FB limit IND A4+ 19 Assigned Systems LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdSubordinated debt IND AA+ 3 Affirmed Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdSubordinated debt IND AA+ 7 Assigned Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdNCDs (NCDs) IND AA+ 10 Affirmed Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdNCDs IND AA+ 10 Assigned Aqua Space Developers Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 3250 Reassigned Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 206.4 Affirmed Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 0.6 Affirmed Axis Wind Farms (Ananthapur) Senior Bk loan IND BBB- 5910 Assigned Pvt Ltd Axis Wind Farms (Ananthapur) WC facility IND BBB- 500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bmw Logistics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 110 Affirmed Choudhary Builders Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 175 Assigned Clean Solar Power (Chitradurga) Bk loan IND BBB 2200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Clean Solar Power (Chitradurga) WC facility IND BBB 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fairdeal Overseas FB WC limit IND BB- 150 Assigned Heg Ltd TL IND A 2347 Affirmed reduced from 2,371.2 Heg Ltd FB WC limits IND A/ IND A1 5050 Affirmed reduced 6,550 Heg Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A/ IND A1 1950 Affirmed reduced from 2,600 Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages FB and non-FB WC limitsIND AAA/ IND A1+ 18900 Affirmed Pvt Ltd increased from 13,500 Kaliash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 180 Assigned Laxmi Diamond Pvt Ltd TL IND A 264.2 Upgraded from IND A- Laxmi Diamond Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A /IND A2 8000 Upgraded Mahindra World City Developers LT Issuer Rating IND AA- - Assigned Mahindra World City Developers FB WC Fac IND AA- 1000 Assigned Mahindra World City Developers CP WD 600 Withdrawn (repaid in full) My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 2500 Assigned A- * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MHCPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL WD 2500 Withdrawn (the did not with the instrument as envisaged) Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCDs IND BBB 575 Assigned Nrss Xxxi (B) Transmission Ltd Non-FB facility IND AA- 275 Assigned Nrss Xxxi (B) Transmission Ltd Bk loans Provisional IND 6000 Assigned AA- Odyssey Advanced Telematics FB limit IND BB- 80 Assigned Systems Prathamesh Land Developers Long-TL IND BB+ 349.9 Affirmed Welspun Delhi Meerut Expressway TL IND A 4000 Assigned Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.