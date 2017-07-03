RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 3

(Repeating to add more Ratings.) Jul 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alphageo (India) Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A4+ 110 Withdrawn Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation Non FBL ICRA A4 1400* Assigned Ltd *Earlier rated on Long term scale Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Assigned Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 29830.7 Outstanding Hindustan Latex Family Non fund based ICRA A1(SO) 40 - Planning Promotion Trust from fund based to non fund based limits Janalakshmi Financial Services CP ICRA A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Ltd Kemco Corporation ST non-fund based ICRA A4+ 240 Outstanding Opg Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Shraddha Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based ICRA A4 65 Reaffirmed Shraddha Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 41 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 250 - Sunpack Barrier Filmspvt Ltd Inland/Foreign LC ICRA A4 15 Assigned Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd ST –Non Fund Based ICRA A3 1.5 - MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA+ - - Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alphageo (India) Ltd LT FB ICRA BB+ 25 Withdrawn Alphageo (India) Ltd LT, ST, Unallocated ICRA BB+ 40 Withdrawn /ICRA A4+ Assorted Plastics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB+/ 86.3 - ICRA A4+ Classic Corrugations Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Classic Corrugations Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 61.1 Reaffirmed Classic Corrugations Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B 3.9 Reaffirmed Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation CC ICRA B 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian School Finance Company NCDs ICRA BBB- 700 Assigned Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company NCDs ICRA BBB- 780 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company LT Bk Lines ICRA BBB- 400 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company Issuer Rating IrBBB- Outstanding Pvt Ltd Tata Capital Financial NCDs programme ICRA AA+ 2000 Assigned Services Ltd Darwin Pharma Pvt.Ltd BLR ICRA B 100 - Divya Cotton CC Limit ICRA B+ 60 Assigned Divya Cotton TL ICRA B+ 1.2 Assigned East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd TL (LT) ICRA D 49270 Reaffirmed East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Bk ICRA D 6680 Reaffirmed Limits (LT) Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd TL ICRA A+ 40999.9 Outstanding Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA A+ 3230 Outstanding Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA A+ 26519.4 Outstanding /ICRA A1+ Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Issuer Rating IrA+ - Outstanding Hindustan Latex Family CC ICRA A+(SO) 100* - Planning Promotion Trust *50% one way interchangeable India Golf Assets Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB+ 200 - Indian Gem & Jewellery Bk Fac ICRA BB 350 - Imperial Pvt Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services LT Bk Fac ICRA A 13000 Revised from Ltd ICRA A+ Janalakshmi Financial Services NCDs ICRA A 37160 Revised from Ltd ICRA A+ Janalakshmi Financial Services Subordinated Debt ICRA A 7510 Revised from Ltd ICRA A+ Janalakshmi Financial Services NCDs ICRA A 250 Revised from Ltd ICRA A+ Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCD 1) Provisional 2050 Assigned ICRA AA-(SO) Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCD 2) Provisional 1930 Outstanding ICRA AA-(SO) Kemco Corporation LT fund based ICRA BB 110 Outstanding Kemco Corporation LT and ST unallocated ICRA BB / 200 Assigned limits ICRA A4+ /Outstanding Klm Infra LT Fund Based : TL ICRA B+ 292.8 Reaffirmed Klm Infra LT : Unallocated ICRA B+ 37.2 Reaffirmed Limits Opg Energy Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 590 Reaffirmed R.R. Teleservices FB Limits – CC ICRA BB 47.5 Withdrawn R.R. Teleservices FB Limits – Proposed ICRA BB 22.5 Withdrawn /Unallocated Shivam Pipe Industries Bk Fac ICRA B- 110 - Shraddha Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA B 40 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA 250 - Skyline Millars Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 25 Reaffirmed Skyline Millars Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 35 Reaffirmed Sunpack Barrier Filmspvt Ltd CC Limit ICRA BB- 35 Assigned Sunpack Barrier Filmspvt Ltd Working Capital TL ICRA BB- 75 Assigned United Bank Of India Basel II Compliant ICRA A- 5750 Withdrawn Lower Tier II Bonds United Bank Of India Basel II Compliant ICRA A+ 2500 Outstanding Lower Tier II Bonds United Bank Of India Basel II Compliant ICRA A+ 1000 Withdrawn Lower Tier II Bonds Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd LT –Fund Based ICRA BBB- 49.2 - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.