a month ago
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 3
#Company News
July 3, 2017 / 10:17 AM / a month ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 3

10 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more Ratings.)
    Jul 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alphageo (India) Ltd                    ST non-fund based     ICRA A4+     110     Withdrawn
Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation           Non FBL               ICRA A4      1400*   Assigned
Ltd
*Earlier rated on Long term scale
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd               CP Programme          ICRA A1+     1000    Assigned
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd               Non-FBL               ICRA A1+     29830.7 Outstanding
Hindustan Latex Family                  Non fund based        ICRA A1(SO)  40      -
Planning Promotion Trust
from fund based to non fund based limits
Janalakshmi Financial Services          CP                    ICRA A1+     9000    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kemco Corporation                       ST non-fund based     ICRA A4+     240     Outstanding
Opg Energy Pvt Ltd                      Non-FBL               ICRA A2+     150     Reaffirmed
Shraddha Synthetics Pvt Ltd             ST Fund Based         ICRA A4      65      Reaffirmed
Shraddha Synthetics Pvt Ltd             ST Non Fund Based     ICRA A4      41      Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     250     -
Sunpack Barrier Filmspvt Ltd            Inland/Foreign LC     ICRA A4      15      Assigned
Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd                    ST –Non Fund Based    ICRA A3      1.5     -

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd          Fixed Deposit         MAA+         -       -
                                        Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alphageo (India) Ltd                    LT FB                 ICRA BB+     25      Withdrawn
Alphageo (India) Ltd                    LT, ST, Unallocated   ICRA BB+     40      Withdrawn
                                                              /ICRA A4+
Assorted Plastics Pvt Ltd               Bk Fac                ICRA BB+/    86.3    -
                                                              ICRA A4+
Classic Corrugations Pvt Ltd            CC                    ICRA B       60      Reaffirmed
Classic Corrugations Pvt Ltd            TL                    ICRA B       61.1    Reaffirmed
Classic Corrugations Pvt Ltd            Unallocated           ICRA B       3.9     Reaffirmed
Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation           CC                    ICRA B       600     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Indian School Finance Company           NCDs                  ICRA BBB-    700     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Indian School Finance Company           NCDs                  ICRA BBB-    780     Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Indian School Finance Company           LT Bk Lines           ICRA BBB-    400     Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Indian School Finance Company           Issuer Rating         IrBBB-               Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Tata Capital Financial                  NCDs programme        ICRA AA+     2000    Assigned
Services Ltd
Darwin Pharma Pvt.Ltd                   BLR                   ICRA B       100     -
Divya Cotton                            CC Limit              ICRA B+      60      Assigned
Divya Cotton                            TL                    ICRA B+      1.2     Assigned
East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd               TL (LT)               ICRA D       49270   Reaffirmed
East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd               Non-fund Based Bk     ICRA D       6680    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits (LT)
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd               TL                    ICRA A+      40999.9 Outstanding
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd               LT FB Limits          ICRA A+      3230    Outstanding
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd               LT/ST Unallocated     ICRA A+      26519.4 Outstanding
                                                              /ICRA A1+
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd               Issuer Rating         IrA+         -       Outstanding
Hindustan Latex Family                  CC                    ICRA A+(SO)  100*    -
Planning Promotion Trust
*50% one way interchangeable
India Golf Assets Pvt Ltd               BLR                   ICRA BB+     200     -
Indian Gem & Jewellery                  Bk Fac                ICRA BB      350     -
Imperial Pvt Ltd
Janalakshmi Financial Services          LT Bk Fac             ICRA A       13000   Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA A+
Janalakshmi Financial Services          NCDs                  ICRA A       37160   Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA A+
Janalakshmi Financial Services          Subordinated Debt     ICRA A       7510    Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA A+
Janalakshmi Financial Services          NCDs                  ICRA A       250     Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA A+
Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd               NCDs (NCD 1)          Provisional  2050    Assigned
                                                              ICRA AA-(SO)
Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd               NCDs (NCD 2)          Provisional  1930    Outstanding
                                                              ICRA AA-(SO)
Kemco Corporation                       LT fund based         ICRA BB      110     Outstanding
Kemco Corporation                       LT and ST unallocated ICRA BB /    200     Assigned
                                        limits                ICRA A4+             /Outstanding
Klm Infra                               LT Fund Based : TL    ICRA B+      292.8   Reaffirmed
Klm Infra                               LT : Unallocated      ICRA B+      37.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Opg Energy Pvt Ltd                      TL                    ICRA A-      590     Reaffirmed
R.R. Teleservices                       FB Limits – CC        ICRA BB      47.5    Withdrawn
R.R. Teleservices                       FB Limits – Proposed  ICRA BB      22.5    Withdrawn
                                        /Unallocated
Shivam Pipe Industries                  Bk Fac                ICRA B-      110     -
Shraddha Synthetics Pvt Ltd             LT Fund Based         ICRA B       40      Reaffirmed
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd          NCD                   ICRA AA      250     -
Skyline Millars Ltd                     FB – CC               ICRA D       25      Reaffirmed
Skyline Millars Ltd                     FB – TL               ICRA D       35      Reaffirmed
Sunpack Barrier Filmspvt Ltd            CC Limit              ICRA BB-     35      Assigned
Sunpack Barrier Filmspvt Ltd            Working Capital TL    ICRA BB-     75      Assigned
United Bank Of India                    Basel II Compliant    ICRA A-      5750    Withdrawn
                                        Lower Tier II Bonds
United Bank Of India                    Basel II Compliant    ICRA A+      2500    Outstanding
                                        Lower Tier II Bonds
United Bank Of India                    Basel II Compliant    ICRA A+      1000    Withdrawn
                                        Lower Tier II Bonds
Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd                    LT –Fund Based        ICRA BBB-    49.2    -
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

