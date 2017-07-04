India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 4

Jul 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A1+ 100 Affirmed (reduced from INR110mln) Go Airlines (I) Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3+ 10150 Assigned Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND A3 30 Assigned Silicon Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A1+ 150 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd FB WC IND AA- /IND A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Go Airlines (I) Ltd TL IND BBB 208.3 Assigned Go Airlines (I) Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB /IND A3+ 11650 Assigned Go Airlines (I) Ltd Proposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND 6341.7 Assigned BBB /Provisional IND A3+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by Go Air to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Iiert June 2016 Series A pass-through IND AA(SO) 1094.2 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series II - NCDs IND AAA(SO) 4860 Affirmed Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series III - NCDs IND AAA(SO) 15250 Affirmed Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series IV - NCDs IND AAA(SO) 3350 Affirmed Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series V - NCDs IND AAA(SO) 469.96 Affirmed Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd TL facility IND BBB- 220.1 Assigned Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 66 Assigned Meghaaarika International Pvt FB limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Ltd Meghaaarika International Pvt Non-FB limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 430 Affirmed Ltd Nirma Ltd Perpetual NCDs IND AA- 15000 Assigned Rank Silicon And Industries Pvt FB limits IND BBB- 40 Assigned Ltd Sunshakti Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd TL - 17 Withdrawn Sunshakti Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd FB Fac - 50 Withdrawn Sunshakti Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac - 30 Withdrawn Ujjval Power Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs* Provisional IND 9000 Assigned BBB(SO) *The final rating will be assigned upon the issuance of NCDs and receipt of transaction documents including a corporate guarantee deed by the agency. The proposed NCDs have a tenor of seven years with annual coupon payment and structured repayment. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)