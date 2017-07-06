RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 5

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Jul 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antique Art Exports Pvt Ltd. ST FB Limits ICRA A4 600 Reaffirmed Bharath Auto Cars Pvt Ltd ST –FB Fac ICRA A3 200 Assigned Bharath Auto Cars Pvt Ltd ST –Non FB Fac ICRA A3 50 Assigned Bms Projects Non FB–BG ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed D’Ranflex India Pvt Ltd ST -NFBL ICRA A4 1 Withdrawn Deepak Industries Ltd BG ICRA A1+ 152.5 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd LOC ICRA A1+ 157.5 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd Forward cover ICRA A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd Standby line of creditICRA A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 45000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 80000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLD ICRA 9000 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLDICRA Outstanding Ltd Protected Market A1+; Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Finance And Commercial Paper ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Investments Ltd Programme (IPO financing) Edelweiss Finance And CP Programe ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance And Commercial Paper ICRA A1+ 25000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Programme (IPO financing) Edelweiss Finance And ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 4000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services Commercial Paper ICRA A1+ 45000 Assigned Ltd Programme (IPO financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 90000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Hobel Bellows Co. ST FB ICRA A3 75 Withdrawn Hobel Bellows Co. ST NFB ICRA A3 31 Withdrawn Hobel Flexibles Inc ST FB ICRA A3+ 35 Withdrawn Hobel Flexibles Inc ST NFB ICRA A3+ 105 Withdrawn Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd Fund Based, ST Fac ICRA A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST FacICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST FacICRA A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Le Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 70 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Mridul International Pvt Ltd ST-Fund Based ICRA A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Mridul International Pvt Ltd ST-Non Fund Based ICRA A4+ 48.7 Reaffirmed Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd CP/ST Debt Programme ICRA A1 300 Assigned New Opportunity Consultancy MFI Grading M3 - Assigned Pvt Ltd Nupur Carpets ST FB Limits ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Spaceage Associates Power ST: Non-FBL ICRA A4 430 Reaffirmed Infra Pvt Ltd Sreelekshmi Cashew Company ST –FB ICRA A3 420 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26.50 CR) Sreelekshmi Cashew Company ST –unallocated ICRA A3 5 Assigned (previously nil ) Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ST fund based^ A2+ Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with cash credit facilities Stonemen Crafts India Pvt Ltd FB Fac-ST ICRA A4+ 55 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Stonemen Crafts India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 200 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M2 - Assigned Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Virgo Aluminium Ltd ST-Non Fund Based ICRA A2 277.5 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Ginning & Pressing LT FB Limits ICRA B+ 80 Reaffirmed Industries Antique Art Exports Pvt Ltd. LT FB Limits ICRA B 96 Reaffirmed Barque Hotels Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 2550 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt Bk Fac ICRA B 110 - Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Bharath Auto Cars Pvt Ltd LT –FB CC ICRA BBB- 205 Reaffirmed (revised from 9.00 CR) Bhartiya City Developers Pvt LT FB Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 12059.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 1221.50 CR) Bhartiya City Developers Pvt NCD (NCD) Programme ICRA BBB- 557.5 Withdrawn Ltd Bms Projects FB –CC ICRA B- 50 Reaffirmed Bms Projects Unallocated Limits ICRA B- / 10 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Issuer Not Cooperating D.R. Buildestate Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility ICRA BB- 5 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating D.R. Buildestate Pvt Ltd NFBF ICRA BB- 70 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating D’Ranflex India Pvt Ltd LT -FBL (CC) ICRA BB 52.5 Withdrawn Deepak Industries Ltd CC ICRA A+ 800 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd TL ICRA A+ 694.1 Reaffirmed Dhanuka Extractions Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB 170 Revised from BB- Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programm ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA / 110000 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP - MLD 13500 Outstanding Protected Market ICRA AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services Non-Convertible Bond ICRA AA Outstanding Ltd Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Finance And NCD Programme ICRA AA 12500 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance And Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding Investments Ltd Programme Edelweiss Finance And Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance And LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 8000 Outstanding Investments Ltd Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Fedora Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd BLR ICRA B+ 100 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bond ICRA AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Programme Gail (India) Ltd LT / ST FB / Non-FBL ICRA AAA / 2500 Reaffirmed (Interchangeable) ICRA A1+ Kare Power Resources Pvt Ltd FB -TL ICRA B 1218 Revised from BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Kohinoor Carpets LT FB Limits ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Carpets TL ICRA B+ 41.8 Reaffirmed Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd NCD ICRA AA(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd TL ICRA AA 2900 Reaffirmed Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd NCD ICRA AA 1250 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd FB, LT Fac ICRA AA 2800 Reaffirmed Le Marble Gallery Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA BB 90 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Lj-Victoria Properties Pvt Ltd FB -TL ICRA 500 Reaffirmed BBB+(SO) (enhanced from 39 CR) Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 355 - ICRA A4 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd NCD ICRA AA 500 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd NCD ICRA AA 1500 Assigned Mridul International Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL ICRA BB+ 15.8 Reaffirmed Mridul International Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 88.3 Reaffirmed Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 242.4 Outstanding Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA A 300 Outstanding Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 177.6 Outstanding Nupur Carpets LT FB Limits ICRA B- 48 Reaffirmed Omkar Realtors Projects Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BB 1724.9 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Peacock Communications LT FB ICRA BB 120 Withdrawn S. K. Exports FBL ICRA BB- 136 Reaffirmed S. K. Exports Un-tied Limits ICRA BB- 4 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Sai Global Yarntex (India) BLR ICRA B+ / 397.3 - Pvt. Ltd ICRA A4 Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Shreepati Jewels BLR ICRA D 1000 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Spaceage Associates Power LT: FBL ICRA BB- 135 Reaffirmed Infra Pvt Ltd Sreelekshmi Cashew Company LT –FB ICRA BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Rice Industries FBL ICRA BB- 117.5 Upgraded from ICRA B+ (revised from 12.05 CR) Srinivasa Rice Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 27.3 Upgraded /ICRA A4 from ICRA B+ / Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.43 CR) Srl Ltd FBF ICRA A+ 240 Reaffirmed Srl Ltd NFBF ICRA A+ / 45 Assigned ICRA A1+ ^Interchangeable with cash credit facilities Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd FB facilitie A- 150 Reaffirmed Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based Fac A- 20 Assigned Ssv Valves FBL ICRA B+ / 129.1 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Ssv Valves Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 17.1 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Stonemen Crafts India Pvt Ltd FB Fac-LT ICRA BB+ 20 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Stonemen Crafts India Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 43.8 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Stonemen Crafts India Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ 1.2 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Sunclean Renewable Power Pvt TL ICRA BBB 551.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (increased from 45.15 CR) Tourism Finance Corporation Of Bond Programme ICRA A- 1000 - India Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 82.5 Reaffirmed Vallabha Feeds Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB- 113 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Vipul Industries Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB+ 120.4 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Virgo Aluminium Ltd LT -TL ICRA BBB+ 29.7 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Virgo Aluminium Ltd LT –Fund based CC ICRA BBB+ 222.5 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating Virgo Aluminium Ltd LT -Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 20.3 - Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review--Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)