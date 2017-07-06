India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 6

Jul 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 50 Assigned Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 130 Assigned Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits* Provisional IND 30 Assigned B+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by FBBPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. India Standard Loan Trust XIVII Liquidity facility Provisional IND 10.24 Assigned (LF)* AAA(SO) *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. India Standard Loan Trust XIVII Series A pass-through Provisional IND 1024.2 Assigned certificates (PTCs)* AAA(SO) *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. India Standard Loan Trust XIVII Second loss credit Provisional IND 51.21 Assigned facility (SLCF)* BBB(SO) *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. India Standard Loan Trust Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 14.91 Assigned XIVIII AAA(SO) India Standard Loan Trust Series A pass-through Provisional IND 1491.1 Assigned XIVIII certificates (PTCs) AAA(SO) India Standard Loan Trust Second loss credit Provisional IND 92.45 Assigned XIVIII facility BBB(SO) Indian Renewable Energy Non-FB facility IND AA+(SO) 996.2 Assigned Development Agency Ltd Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCDs IND BBB- 2.2 Assigned Malbros International (P) Ltd FB limits 270 Withdrawn Malbros International (P) Ltd Non-FBL 19.3 Withdrawn Malbros International (P) Ltd TL 102.8 Withdrawn NKC Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BBB- /IND A3 520 Affirmed NKC Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND BBB- /IND A3 2910 Affirmed NKC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC* Provisional IND 5 Affirmed BBB- /Provisional IND A3 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by NKC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. NKC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC* Provisional IND 565 Affirmed BBB- /Provisional IND A3 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by NKC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. North End Foods Marketing Pvt FB WC limit 900 Withdrawn Ltd Rising Hotel Ltd TL IND BB- 261.4 Assigned Rising Hotel Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 40 Assigned BB- /Provisional IND A4+ *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by RHL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Sansar Trust June 2017 II Second loss credit Provisional IND 125.2 Assigned facility (SLCF)* A-(SO) *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The new and used passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle loan pool to be assigned to the trust has been originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL; the originator or seller; ‘IND AA+’/Stable). Sansar Trust June 2017 II Pass-through Provisional IND 2504.6 Assigned certificates AAA(SO) (PTCs)-Series A* *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The new and used passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle loan pool to be assigned to the trust has been originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL; the originator or seller; ‘IND AA+’/Stable). Sansar Trust March 2017 VII Series A pass-through IND AA+(SO) 2003.8 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust March 2017 VII Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 100.2 Assigned facility (SLCF) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)